Motivair to Showcase MI300X Cold Plates at SC24 for AI Servers

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motivair Corporation, a leading global provider of advanced liquid cooling solutions, will be showcasing its cutting-edge MI300X Dynamic Cold Plates at the upcoming International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis (SC) 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 17-22.

These cold plates, on display at Booth 3023, are designed to meet the stringent cooling demands of the AMD MI300X Accelerator, a critical component driving artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.

As AI technologies evolve, hardware such as AMD's MI300X requires robust and efficient thermal management to maintain optimal performance and reliability.

Motivair's MI300X Dynamic Cold Plates are engineered specifically for these AI servers, utilizing liquid cooling to manage the high heat output generated by such powerful processors. This display at SC 2024 highlights the company's commitment to advancing AI infrastructure through innovative cooling solutions.

Key features of the MI300X Cold Plates include:

Precision-engineered for the AMD MI300X Accelerator: Ensures optimal thermal performance tailored to AMD's high-density AI and HPC workloads.

Liquid cooling technology: Maximizes heat removal capacity, reducing processor temperature while boosting efficiency and reliability.

Compact, scalable design: Easily integrated into server racks, supporting both hyperscale data centers and smaller AI deployments.

Advanced materials: Provides superior heat dissipation with materials designed to handle high-performance applications and ensure durability.

Reduced energy consumption: Optimizes cooling to lower energy usage, supporting sustainable and cost-effective AI processing environments.

"With the surge in AI workloads, there's an unprecedented demand for advanced thermal management," said Rich Whitmore, President and CEO of Motivair. "Our MI300X Cold Plates represent a significant leap in cooling efficiency, tailored to the most demanding AI and HPC environments."

Motivair's expertise in liquid cooling, backed by years of collaboration with leading silicon manufacturers and data center operators, positions the company as a trusted partner for those looking to optimize AI processing environments. Attendees at SC 2024 will have the opportunity to learn more about the innovative cooling solutions that are helping shape the future of AI infrastructure.

