Motivair's MCDU-50 Powers Next-Gen Cooling for High-Performance Platforms Like Nvidia's GB-200

Designed to handle the thermal demands of platforms like Nvidia's GB-200, Motivair's MCDU-50, a high-performance Coolant Distribution Unit, offers a groundbreaking 1.7MW cooling capacity. Built for the AI era, it provides data centers with unmatched reliability, scalability, and future-ready cooling solutions.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motivair Corporation, a trusted leader in advanced cooling technology for Artificial Intelligence and High-Performance Computing, delivers optimized solutions for the most demanding computing platforms. Motivair's MCDU-50, a Coolant Distribution Unit, supports platforms like Nvidia's GB-200, where reliability, performance, and scalability are critical.

As thermal challenges surrounding data centers and advanced computing platforms accelerate, Motivair's MCDU-50 offers cooling capacity up to 1.7MW, which is noted as market leading performance. It provides robust, scalable cooling that ensures systems like the Nvidia GB-200 run at optimal conditions, even in the most data-intensive environments.

With approximately 20% more available flow and pressure than required for even today's most advanced systems, customers can leverage capacity to build larger systems while also future-proofing data centers for next generation technology.

"At Motivair, we believe that reliable performance begins with dependable infrastructure," said Motivair CEO & President Rich Whitmore. "The MCDU-50 was designed to support the most advanced liquid cooled computer systems and data centers and is trusted by leading technology innovators to protect and cool their mission critical IT assets. We're proud to be playing such a pivotal role in the AI Era."

Motivair's CDU portfolio includes six models, ranging in cooling capacity from 105 kw to 2.3 MW, all with a wide range of features and options that allow customers to create a tailored solution for their unique IT thermal challenges.

For more information on Motivair's cooling solutions, visit motivaircorp.com.

For more information on Motivair's CDU platform, visit motivaircorp.com/cdu/

ABOUT MOTIVAIR

Motivair Corporation is a leading global provider of advanced liquid cooling solutions designed to meet the greatest thermal challenges of modern computing technology. As a trusted partner of leading silicon manufacturers and server OEMs, Motivair delivers cooling technology that enables breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, as well as increased performance and reliability for colocation and hyperscale data centers. Motivair provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source, offering products, systems, and services that support innovators in business, technology, and science.

Media Contact

Christopher Leonard, Motivair Corporation, 1 7166919222 304, [email protected], https://www.motivaircorp.com/

SOURCE Motivair Corporation