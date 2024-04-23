Motivational Expands East with New Fulfillment Center in Memphis Area

Motivational Fulfillment & Logistics Services, a leading fulfillment company, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new facility in the Memphis suburb of Southaven, Mississippi. This expansion East is a result of the strong and growing partnership Motivational has with a leading household appliances brand.
CHINO, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motivational Fulfillment & Logistics Services, a leading fulfillment company, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new facility in the Memphis suburb of Southaven, Mississippi. Set to begin service in April, this news marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and commitment to delivering exceptional service to its customers.
This expansion East is a result of the strong and growing partnership Motivational has with a leading household appliances brand. Motivational will provide D2C fulfillment, retail distribution, e-commerce drop ship, Amazon fulfillment, and value-added services out of this facility.
The new facility boasts state-of-the-art technology and an experienced team to manage and streamline the fulfillment process. The strategic location enables Motivational to meet a two-day shipping goal across the continental US, which many consumers have come to prefer and expect.
Tony Altman, CEO of Motivational explains, "Our investment in the Memphis-area facility is not just about physical expansion; it is about enhancing our capabilities to better serve our customers and contribute to their success. It's also a prime example of how we work with our customers to support and fuel their optimization and growth."
Motivational Fulfillment & Logistics Services is a leading omnichannel 3PL based in Southern California. Founded in 1977, the Motivational team brings invaluable expertise. Motivational partners with a variety of consumer products, from housewares & appliances to consumer electronics, beauty, cosmetics, toy & baby, and more.
With more than 3 million square feet of space, Motivational boasts a prime location in SoCal with easy access from the LA/LB ports. Motivational offers turnkey direct-to-consumer services, award-winning e-commerce fulfillment, and retail distribution to all major retailers. Beyond standard logistics, they offer a spectrum of value-added services such as custom kitting, displays, product rework & refurbishment, re-boxing, reticketing, and more. Learn more at mfals.com.
