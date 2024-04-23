Motivational Expands East with New Fulfillment Center in Memphis Area

Tony Altman, CEO of Motivational explains, "Our investment in the Memphis-area facility is not just about physical expansion; it is about enhancing our capabilities to better serve our customers and contribute to their success." Post this

The new facility boasts state-of-the-art technology and an experienced team to manage and streamline the fulfillment process. The strategic location enables Motivational to meet a two-day shipping goal across the continental US, which many consumers have come to prefer and expect.

Tony Altman, CEO of Motivational explains, "Our investment in the Memphis-area facility is not just about physical expansion; it is about enhancing our capabilities to better serve our customers and contribute to their success. It's also a prime example of how we work with our customers to support and fuel their optimization and growth."

About

Motivational Fulfillment & Logistics Services is a leading omnichannel 3PL based in Southern California. Founded in 1977, the Motivational team brings invaluable expertise. Motivational partners with a variety of consumer products, from housewares & appliances to consumer electronics, beauty, cosmetics, toy & baby, and more.

With more than 3 million square feet of space, Motivational boasts a prime location in SoCal with easy access from the LA/LB ports. Motivational offers turnkey direct-to-consumer services, award-winning e-commerce fulfillment, and retail distribution to all major retailers. Beyond standard logistics, they offer a spectrum of value-added services such as custom kitting, displays, product rework & refurbishment, re-boxing, reticketing, and more. Learn more at mfals.com.

Media Contact

Teresa Ronquillo, Motivational Fulfillment & Logistics Services, 1 (909) 517-2200, [email protected], https://mfals.com/

SOURCE Motivational Fulfillment & Logistics Services