Motivational Implements Robotics to Automate Warehouses for Large Household Brand

By integrating robotics into its warehouse operations, Motivational continues to prove itself as committed to its customers' advancement and growth and to its own continuous improvement. Post this

The warehouses are already seeing improvements in pick & pack efficiency and overall order accuracy. Most notable about the implementation of this effort was how seamless the tech integration process was.

Motivational CEO Tony Altman comments, "Integrating the new robotics into our systems was much easier than we could have imagined. This was largely thanks to the flexibility of our proprietary WMS and our exceptional in-house tech team." Altman adds, "We are thrilled to bring this transformative tech to our warehouses alongside one of our biggest customers. This effort has not only reduced manual labor for our warehouse associates, it has also led to faster fulfillment times and higher customer satisfaction."

"We're thrilled to partner with Motivational Fulfillment & Logistics Services in their automation journey," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "We're proud to support Motivational's commitment to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction, and we look forward to driving further efficiencies together."

The automation program underwent a smooth launch, and its success sets the stage for further automation initiatives across Motivational's network.

About Motivational Fulfillment & Logistics Services

Founded in 1977, the Motivational team brings invaluable omnichannel logistics expertise. Motivational partners with a variety of consumer products, from housewares & appliances to consumer electronics, beauty, cosmetics, toy & baby, and more.

With more than 3 million square feet of space, Motivational boasts a prime location in SoCal with easy access from the LA/LB ports. Motivational offers turnkey direct-to-consumer services, award-winning e-commerce fulfillment, and retail distribution to all major retailers. Beyond standard logistics, they offer a spectrum of value-added services such as custom kitting, displays, product rework & refurbishment, re-boxing, reticketing, and more. Learn more about The Motivational Difference here.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece‐handling, case-handling, and pallet-moving productivity 2X–3X, while optimizing labor and making efficient use of warehouse space. Locus helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments. Easily integrating into large-scale new and existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, Locus transforms productivity without transforming the warehouse.

In 2024 alone, Locus Robotics has won more than 27 industry awards, including being named to the Inc. 500 for the second year in a row and a 2022 IFOY Award for its Autonomous Mobile Robot Solution in the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV/AMR) category.

Media Contact

Teresa Ronquillo, Motivational Fulfillment & Logistics Services, 1 909-517-2200, [email protected], https://mfals.com

SOURCE Motivational Fulfillment & Logistics Services