Motivational Speaker HK Derryberry Encourages FHU Students: "Always Be Positive"

Bradford and Derryberry spoke during chapel in Loyd Auditorium and to nursing majors in Brown-Kopel's Ayers Auditorium. Their visit was part of this year's Connections Series, which was themed "True Grit: Learning to Do Hard Things." Derryberry's advice to students — always be positive. "The only disability we have is a negative attitude," he said. "With God in your life anything is possible." Their presentation is a playful back-and-forth retelling of their first meeting in a Mrs. Winner's restaurant in Nashville. Derryberry, who was 9-years-old at the time, sat alone in a booth with his ear pressed against an old radio during one of his grandmother's lengthy shifts. Bradford approached Derryberry, curious about who the small boy with white plastic braces on his legs was. What grew was a bond of friendship and the revelation of God's amazing plan for their lives, Bradford said.

"In life I've always been considered an underdog," Derryberry said. "Doctors believed I'd never walk, but here I am, having walked in without a wheelchair. I learned to read braille [with the use of only his left hand] and on June 1, 2012, I received a regular academic high school diploma. They didn't think I would live, but on July 8, I turned 33 years old, and I'm still kicking. I (will) never give up."

In addition to Derryberry's amazingly positive outlook on life, he also possesses an incredibly rare skillset. When he asks someone their birthday, he reveals his unique ability to tell an individual not only on which day of the week they were born but also any historic event that occurred on that day. His condition is called hyperthymesia, also known as highly superior autobiographical memory.

FHU freshman Anica Riley was impressed when Derryberry told her the day of the week she was born in May as well as when her birthday fell on a Memorial Day. After meeting HK, Riley said, "He was certainly inspirational."

