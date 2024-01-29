Motivity Becomes Business Affiliate for The Council of Autism Service Providers

Motivity has been selected as an approved Business Affiliate for The Council of Autism Service Providers, furthering its dedication to helping ABA therapy professionals do their jobs in the most efficient, robust, and ethical ways possible

HONOLULU, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motivity, a leading innovator in electronic data collection for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), is thrilled to announce its selection as an approved Business Affiliate for The Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a non-profit association dedicated to supporting agencies serving individuals with autism and developmental disorders.

CASP is renowned for its commitment to cultivating, sharing, and advocating for best practices in autism services. With member agencies employing over 80,000 professionals across the United States, CASP plays a pivotal role in shaping and promoting excellence in the field.

As mentioned on their website, CASP members "demonstrate a commitment to promoting and delivering established evidence-based services for autistic individuals." The backbone of evidence is accurate and timely data collection. Motivity is honored to join CASP in supporting their members to deliver the highest grade of service. As an organization that is founded, funded, and fueled by research, Motivity is dedicated to helping professionals do their jobs in the most efficient, robust, and ethical ways, and this new relationship is an important step forward.

As a CASP Business Affiliate, Motivity joins a distinguished group of firms, vendors, and entities that provide essential business services to autism service provider organizations. This recognition highlights Motivity's dedication to supporting and enhancing the operations of organizations committed to delivering high-quality services.

"We are truly honored and excited to be selected as an approved Business Affiliate for CASP. We are committed to providing innovative solutions that empower ABA service providers, and this partnership with CASP heightens our position as a key player in the advancement of best practices in autism services. We look forward to engaging with CASP Member organizations, sharing insights, and collectively working towards our shared goal of enhancing the lives of individuals with autism." - Rex Jakobovits, President of Motivity.

For more information about CASP and its Business Affiliate Program, visit casproviders.org.

About Motivity:

Motivity is fully NIH grant funded and a leading provider of electronic data collection software for ABA therapy. With a mission to empower ABA therapy providers with innovative and intuitive tools, Motivity's software streamlines data collection, analysis, and reporting, enabling therapists to focus on what matters most – improving the lives of individuals with autism. Learn more at motivity.net.

