Motivity Enhances ABA Practice Management with TherapyPMS Integration

Motivity adds another practice management integration with TherapyPMS, providing a comprehensive practice management tool, accurate and real-time electronic clinical data collection, and a streamlined billing process.

HONOLULU, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motivity, a leader in ABA therapy software, is excited to announce a new integration with TherapyPMS, adding to its suite of practice management solutions. This partnership with TherapyPMS marks another milestone in providing ABA executives and clinicians with optimized workflows and comprehensive management tools.

TherapyPMS, renowned for its advanced ABA billing solutions and administrative automation, excels in supporting multi-disciplinary groups including occupational therapy (OT), physical therapy (PT), and speech language pathology (SLP). This integration offers a unified system for practice management, clinical data collection, and billing processes, enhancing efficiency and reducing errors.

Together, this integration provides a comprehensive practice management tool, accurate and real-time electronic clinical data collection, and a streamlined billing process. Access to in-depth reports and analytics empowers data-driven decision-making, ultimately leading to better client outcomes.

Kristina Ottesen, VP of Business Development for TherapyPMS, said "Our customers like that with the integration with Motivity, everything can be found all in one place. Appointments show up instantly and TherapyPMS automatically gets a copy of the session note once the appointment is complete. They're instantly finding it makes their job easier and they get things done faster with way less errors. We met Motivity two years ago at a conference and have been interested in integrating ever since. We instantly hit it off with their company culture and importance on support and clinical innovation. Our clients have said so many good things about Motivity's ease of use, but by far the biggest thing we hear is about their excellent customer service."

About Motivity:

Motivity is at the forefront of technological innovation in ABA therapy. Funded by over $11M in grants from the National Institutes of Health, we bring a different approach to clinical ABA data collection and remote supervision. Trusted by more than 380 organizations and treatment centers globally, Motivity is committed to ongoing clinical product advancement, market-leading clinical expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism treatment and developmental therapy communities. For more information, please visit motivity.net or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

To learn more about both Motivity and the TherapyPMS integration, go to www.motivity.net/partners or request a demo today at www.motivity.net/demo.

Media Contact

Brian Curley, Motivity, 1 5088011610, brian.curley@motivity.net, motivity.net

SOURCE Motivity