Motivity Enhances ABA Therapy with New "Best in Class" Integration Partners

Motivity announces three groundbreaking integrations, showcasing a "best in class" approach to ABA, speech, and OT data collection and management.

HONOLULU, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motivity, a leader in electronic data collection for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), announces three new integration partners. This exemplifies Motivity's commitment to providing our clients with a unique "best in class" offering within the ABA, speech, and OT markets. At Motivity, we believe that collaborations should represent more than just business alignment. These hand-selected partners share our commitment to a brighter future in ABA therapy. In acknowledgment of the unique challenges faced by clinicians, practitioners, and organizations in this dynamic sector, we stand together to deliver modern, robust solutions.

Adding to our blockbuster integration with AlohaABA, Motivity will now offer end-to-end integrations with Lumary, TherapyPMS, and Calmanac, to both current and prospective customers of all platforms. "We believe in tailoring a solution to meet the distinct needs of our client. Our new integration partnerships show our continued commitment to offering a unique and custom-fit product. With a focus on best-in-class solutions, Motivity stands out by providing clients with unparalleled flexibility, the best customer service, and efficiency for their therapy practice," says Cara Lechleiter, Director of Sales at Motivity.

Motivity's four integration partners all provide something a little different, further showcasing the "best in class" option. Enterprise organizations, specialized schools, small clinics, and multi-disciplinary practices will all find a secure and efficient solution that meets their specific business needs. Both AlohaABA and Calmanac utilize Motivity's two-way real-time integration, ensuring automatic synchronization and sharing of learner demographics, appointments, session notes, and clinical data between systems. Lumary and TherapyPMS utilize Motivity's lean and efficient integration workflow, providing all of the information you need, right when you need it - minimizing load times and providing secure and streamlined data as you need.

Calmanac: Secure, Established, and Efficient

With over a decade of experience servicing ABA therapy providers, Calmanac's practice management and RCM software significantly reduces the need for extensive training, and ensures operations are quick and intuitive. Therapy providers can use data-driven decision-making to make informed decisions, supported by detailed reports and insights from professionals with a deep understanding of ABA practices. Calmanac, together with Motivity, provides a great solution for the medium to large enterprise organizations looking for an established solution, reliable workflows, and proven track record.

Lumary: Streamlining Enterprise Healthcare

At the heart of enterprise-level integrated solutions is Lumary. With a track record of connecting the best technology to the best human care, Lumary has developed a seamless healthcare ecosystem for their customers through innovative technology solutions, ongoing support and an integrated partnership approach. Built on the world's #1 CRM Salesforce, Lumary's integration with Motivity is designed with clinician expertise and workflows in mind, ensuring ease of use, data automation and configurability suitable for any work style.

TherapyPMS: Built for Multi-Disciplinary Therapy Practices

TherapyPMS is a comprehensive ABA software that provides advanced ABA billing solutions, automating and centralizing administrative tasks while assisting with scheduling, tracking of authorizations, and much more. The TherapyPMS and Motivity integration is ideal for multi-disciplinary groups that focus not only on ABA, but also Occupational Therapy (OT), Physical Therapy (PT), and Speech Language Pathology (SLP).

About Motivity:

Dedicated to advancing ABA technology, Motivity is a software company dedicated to bringing the best new technology to ABA. Funded by over $11M in grants from the National Institutes of Health, we bring a different approach to clinical ABA data collection and remote supervision. Trusted by more than 380 organizations and treatment centers globally, Motivity is committed to ongoing clinical product advancement, market-leading clinical expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism treatment and developmental therapy communities. For more information, please visit motivity.net or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

