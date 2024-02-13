Motivity Honored as Top Startup to Watch in Hawaii by Pacific Business News

Motivity has been named one of Hawaii's Top Startups to Watch in 2024 by Pacific Business News. Motivity is leading the way for electronic data collection software for ABA therapy and equipping ABA therapy providers with innovative, user-friendly tools that streamline data collection, analysis, and reporting.

HONOLULU, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motivity, a leading innovator in electronic data collection for applied behavior analysis (ABA), has been named one of Hawaii's Top Startups to Watch in 2024 by Pacific Business News (PBN). This marks the third year that PBN has given out this esteemed accolade, affirming its consistent commitment to innovation and excellence in the tech startup landscape.

Pacific Business News, a trusted source for business news and insights across Hawaii, has been a prominent voice in the region's business community. With a reputation for identifying and celebrating groundbreaking startups, their annual "Top Startups to Watch" list serves as a testament to the vibrancy and dynamism of Hawaii's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Motivity's inclusion in this prestigious list is a reflection of its continued dedication to pushing boundaries in electronic data collection within the ABA and autism treatment domains. Motivity's cutting-edge solutions have not only transformed the ABA landscape but have also garnered attention for their impact on Hawaii's broader tech industry.

"Being recognized among some amazing Hawaii startup companies is truly an honor," said Rex Jakobovits, President of Motivity. "At Motivity, our commitment is unwavering in improving the lives of individuals with autism and developmental disabilities. We take pride in delivering effective solutions for clinicians, caregivers, and educators and looking ahead, we remain devoted to advancing our mission throughout 2024 and beyond."

Pacific Business News' annual Top Startups to Watch list is a benchmark for emerging businesses, highlighting those that exhibit remarkable potential, innovation, and sustained growth. This year encompasses diverse sectors such as agriculture, consumer packaged goods, and technology. The common thread among these companies is their shared commitment to making positive contributions, be it enhancing everyday experiences, improving behavioral healthcare, supporting local agriculture, or making a difference in various other areas.

For more information about Pacific Business News and their Top Startups to Watch, visit: https://www.bizjournals.com/pacific/inno/stories/news/2024/01/12/8-hawaii-startups-to-watch-in-2024.html

About Motivity:

Motivity is fully NIH grant funded and a leading provider of electronic data collection software for ABA therapy. The company's mission is to equip ABA therapy providers with innovative, user-friendly tools that streamline data collection, analysis, and reporting. This focus allows therapists to concentrate on what's most important – making a difference in the lives of individuals with autism. Learn more at motivity.net.

