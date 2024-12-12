Motivus Appoints Deb Boyda to Independent Board of Directors

Motivus, a leader in enterprise digital transformation and AI services, today announced the appointment of Deb Boyda to its Board of Directors. Boyda brings extensive experience in digital transformation and enterprise technology solutions.
DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motivus, a leader in enterprise digital transformation and AI services, today announced the appointment of Deb Boyda to its Board of Directors. Boyda brings extensive experience in digital transformation and enterprise technology solutions.
"Deb's proven track record in guiding organizations through digital transformation makes her an invaluable addition to our board," said Hari Haran, CEO of Motivus. "Her expertise in organizational design and deep understanding of how technology drives business value will be crucial as we continue to expand our AI and Digital services and help clients navigate enterprise-wide transformation."
Boyda currently serves on the Board of Directors for Trustmark Benefits and ConceiveAbilities, and is Chair of The Chicago Network. Her previous board positions include Paya (acquired by Nuvei) and Wells Enterprises (acquired by The Ferrero Group). Her expertise spans digital transformation, customer experience, and organizational design across multiple industries including consumer packaged goods, healthcare, financial services, and travel.
"Motivus has an impressive foundation in delivering innovative digital and AI solutions to clients across critical industries," said Boyda. "I look forward to working with the board and management team to help guide the company's strategic growth and continued innovation in digital transformation services."
About Motivus
Motivus is a provider of digital engineering, cloud, data, and AI-enabled transformation services dedicated to solving complex technology challenges that empower clients to achieve business growth, increase revenues, and reduce costs. With a global footprint anchored by multiple nearshore development centers across Latin America, Motivus brings expertise and agility to its Fortune 1000 clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.motivus.com.
