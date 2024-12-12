Motivus Appoints Deb Boyda to Independent Board of Directors

"Deb's proven track record in guiding organizations through digital transformation makes her an invaluable addition to our board," said Hari Haran, CEO of Motivus. Post this

Boyda currently serves on the Board of Directors for Trustmark Benefits and ConceiveAbilities, and is Chair of The Chicago Network. Her previous board positions include Paya (acquired by Nuvei) and Wells Enterprises (acquired by The Ferrero Group). Her expertise spans digital transformation, customer experience, and organizational design across multiple industries including consumer packaged goods, healthcare, financial services, and travel.

"Motivus has an impressive foundation in delivering innovative digital and AI solutions to clients across critical industries," said Boyda. "I look forward to working with the board and management team to help guide the company's strategic growth and continued innovation in digital transformation services."

About Motivus

Motivus is a provider of digital engineering, cloud, data, and AI-enabled transformation services dedicated to solving complex technology challenges that empower clients to achieve business growth, increase revenues, and reduce costs. With a global footprint anchored by multiple nearshore development centers across Latin America, Motivus brings expertise and agility to its Fortune 1000 clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.motivus.com.

Media Contact

