Motivus Welcomes New Independent Board Members to Board of Directors

Motivus is proud to announce the addition of two distinguished professionals, Sumeet Gupta and Maureen (Mo) G. Osborne to our Board of Directors as Independent Board Members.

Maureen (Mo) G. Osborne brings a wealth of expertise with over twenty years of experience in high-level roles including COO, CIO, and Global Chief Procurement Officer at leading technology, financial services, and consulting firms. Most recently, she was the Corporate Vice President & Chief Operations Officer for Microsoft's Business Applications & Platform business, where she led significant transformations, achieving a fivefold increase in revenues and doubling margins. Mo's previous roles include Global CIO at EY and leadership positions at JPMorgan Chase and Bank One, highlighting her profound impact on operational and technological advancements.

Together, Gupta and Osborne's strategic insights and innovative approaches will guide Motivus as we continue to advance our offerings in digital product and AI engineering services globally. Their leadership is expected to drive significant value creation and foster sustainable growth for the company.

With these new appointments Motivus is positioned to lead the next wave of digital transformation for its global clients. "We are thrilled to welcome these visionary leaders to our Board of Directors," said Hari Haran, CEO of Motivus. "Their combined expertise will be critical in helping Motivus deliver cutting-edge solutions and drive sustainable business growth."

About Motivus

Motivus is a provider of digital engineering, cloud, data, and AI-enabled transformation services dedicated to solving complex technology challenges that empower clients to achieve business growth, increase revenues, and reduce costs. With a global footprint anchored by multiple nearshore development centers across Latin America, Motivus brings expertise and agility to its Fortune 1000 clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.motivus.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Mallabar

SVP Marketing

513-633-8666

[email protected]

Media Contact

Paul Mallabar, Motivus, 1 513-633-8666, [email protected], motivus.com

