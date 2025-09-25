MotoPress Launches New Visual‑First WordPress Booking Calendar Plugin

Rent out anything—by hour, day, or night. Our new Booking Calendar delivers human‑friendly, calendar‑first booking for any rental business. Post this

Rent out anything - whether it's bike rentals by the hour, tours by the day, or nightly stays, with no restrictions on availability periods.

Provide customers with an immediate, calendar‑first booking experience. Instead of wizards or filters, bookings begin with clicking available dates in a clear frontend calendar.

Manage inventory visually. Admins can update availability, pricing, inventory levels, and rental status using a React‑powered calendar interface with click‑to‑edit and bulk actions.

Make prices dynamic. Set rates by item variation or duration, including flat or percentage fees like VIP vs standard options (Pro‑only).

Use a drag‑and‑drop booking form builder. Easily collect client data, apply conditional pricing fields, and tailor the checkout to your requirements via the native Gutenberg builder or shortcode blocks.

Offer a shopping‑cart style booking flow. Allow customers to book multiple items or date ranges in a single transaction, similar to e‑commerce experiences.

Benefit from native WordPress integration. Embed booking calendars anywhere with Gutenberg blocks or shortcodes, and use a branded auto‑generated booking page.

Premium pricing starts at $49/year for a single-site license, with multi-site plans available and a 7‑day free trial to explore full features.

"We designed the booking experience to begin with a calendar for customers - intuitive, visual, and straightforward. For admins, all is simple - from managing availability and pricing to customizing checkout forms." says Oleksandr Matiienko, MotoPress Product Lead.

This all-in-one Booking Calendar solution is ideal for businesses offering hourly rentals, tours, accommodations, or anything rental-based.

