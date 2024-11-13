Motorcyclist and Mechanic Share Evidence of Critical Engine Failure, Highlighting Widespread Issues with MV Agusta's Product Quality and Customer Service

"This is a serious design flaw that could put lives at risk. The lack of response from MV Agusta USA is unacceptable, and I would caution anyone considering buying from the brand until they demonstrate a commitment to supporting their customers and addressing these safety issues." Post this

"When I first contacted MV Agusta USA about the engine failure, they initially acknowledged the issue and agreed to consider a goodwill repair, given the bike's low mileage," the rider explains. "However, after three months of delayed responses and countless back-and-forth emails, the company stopped responding altogether, leaving me with a bike in pieces and no available parts for repair." said George B, the owner of the motorcycle.

The engine failure, which left the bike in need of extensive repairs, has proven to be a common issue among MV Agusta motorcycles, with several other owners reporting similar incidents of "valve drop" and engine failure across both first- and second-generation models. Many affected customers have voiced their concerns in online groups, underscoring what appears to be a widespread issue that the manufacturer has yet to adequately address.

The Atlanta mechanic that inspected and attempted repairs on the damaged engine has published a blog post, with the permission of the owner of the motorcycle, with detailed images of the engine damage, explaining the severity of the valve drop failure. The post also references other sources indicating that this issue is known to MV Agusta USA, yet it remains unaddressed for customers. By sharing his professional perspective, the Atlanta mechanic aims to inform other MV Agusta owners and call attention to the product's potentially hazardous design flaw.

The rider emphasizes that this ongoing problem with MV Agusta's product quality and customer service should be subject to scrutiny by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to consider a recall for the affected models. "This is a serious design flaw that could put lives at risk. The lack of response from MV Agusta USA is unacceptable, and I would caution anyone considering buying from the brand until they demonstrate a commitment to supporting their customers and addressing these safety issues" ,said George B

The lack of available parts and MV Agusta USA's limited response has now left the rider's bike inoperable for over seven months. As an owner of multiple MV Agusta motorcycles, he states, "I love the brand, but this experience has been nothing short of frustrating and disappointing. It's not only about the money but about the complete disregard for customer safety and satisfaction."

