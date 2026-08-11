Motorized Screen Manufacturer Fenetex Ranks No. 53 in Manufacturing on 2026 Inc. 5000 in Its Second Consecutive Year on the List

"Two consecutive years of Inc. 5000 recognition tells us that our design-first approach is working. We've built our company and products around what it actually means to put a product on a job site and have it perform exactly as specified. " - Meridith Anzulis, CEO, Fenetex Post this

"This Inc. 5000 recognition belongs to the contractors, dealers, and design professionals who specify and install our systems," said Meridith Anzulis, Co-Founder and CEO of Fenetex. "They're the ones who stake their professional reputations on the products they choose. We've built Fenetex Blue around what it actually means to put a product on a job site and have it perform exactly as specified, every time, for the life of the installation. Two consecutive years of recognition tells us that approach is working."

Fenetex Blue is a set of seven engineering and design principles that shape every product the company develops: thinking ahead to eliminate failure points before a product ships; simplifying until the installation process is teachable and repeatable; building for durability without planned obsolescence; sequencing installation so that critical steps can't be skipped; designing for both forward and backward compatibility across product generations; iterating until performance meets requirements in all dimensions; and maintaining the ability to service any product the company has ever made.

"Every installation is a process," said Michael Murray, Co-Founder and President of Fenetex. "We design the product, and we design the process. Packaging is sequenced in the order you'll use the components. Tactile cues help with steps that are hard to see once the system is in place. When contractors know they can install simply and reliably, it changes how they price, how they schedule, and how they talk to clients."

Fenetex's patented One-Track system uses a quiet spring mechanism that maintains consistent screen tension across changing environmental conditions, eliminating common service calls caused by track misalignment. MaxForce Hurricane Screen Systems are certified for the High Velocity Hurricane Zones of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, providing contractors with code-compliant solutions in extreme weather markets. All components are engineered with forward and backward compatibility. Updates to current-generation products work with previous installations, and Fenetex can service any system it has ever made.

Among the 5,000 companies on this year's list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance — it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Fenetex Corporation

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Fenetex is a leading manufacturer of motorized retractable screen systems for the outdoor living market. Every product Fenetex makes is guided by Fenetex Blue, a design philosophy built on seven principles: thinking ahead, simplicity, durability, installation efficiency, cross-generational compatibility, iterative refinement, and standing behind the work. Fenetex's One-Track and MaxForce Motorized Screen systems serve the needs of custom builders, outdoor living dealers, and specialty contractors nationwide. MaxForce is certified for the High Velocity Hurricane Zones of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2025. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Media Contact

DeeAnne Crookham, Fenetex Corporation, 1 9045049492, [email protected], www.fenetex.com

SOURCE Fenetex Corporation