Motorola PIP1710 HD Connect Baby Monitor Wins Good Housekeeping 2026 Parenting Award

"The early weeks with a newborn can be both exciting and overwhelming, this monitor was designed to give parents greater confidence with technology that provides meaningful insights while always keeping parental instinct at the center." Post this

"We're honored to be recognized by Good Housekeeping with a 2026 Parenting Award for the Motorola PIP1710 HD CONNECT," Malcolm Paton, Executive Director at SGW Global. "The early weeks with a newborn can be both exciting and overwhelming, this monitor was designed to give parents greater confidence with technology that provides meaningful insights while always keeping parental instinct at the center. We're proud this innovation has been recognized for helping families better understand their baby's needs."

Whether families are welcoming their first baby or learning their newborn's unique cues, the Motorola PIP1710 HD CONNECT is designed to provide greater clarity, confidence and peace of mind. Powered by Adorable Intelligence, Motorola Nursery's AI platform, the monitor continuously learns each baby's unique vocal patterns to deliver increasingly personalized insights over time.

Unlike traditional baby monitors that simply let parents hear or see what's happening in the nursery, the Motorola PIP1710 HD CONNECT helps parents better understand what their baby may need through AI-powered Cry Detection and Translation while reinforcing, not replacing, parental instinct. Full HD 1080p video, a responsive 5-inch touchscreen parent unit, remote pan-and-tilt controls, two-way communication, and the Motorola Bebé app provide secure monitoring at home or from anywhere. Families also receive one month of complimentary access to Zoundream's BeyondCry cry translations and personalized insights, with a monthly subscription available after the trial period.

The award-winning Motorola PIP1710 HD CONNECT (MSRP $229.99) is available on Amazon and through select retailers nationwide.

About SGW Global

SGW Global specializes in the manufacture, design, sales and distribution of a wide array of consumer electronic products and services. Working with leading technology innovators, we pride ourselves on the creation of world-class award-winning designs and solutions. With a 30-year track record of quality and on-time delivery, we partner with dynamic pioneers at the forefront of technological change in a constantly evolving market.

In a partnership with Motorola Mobility LLC that has already existed for more than 10 years, SGW Global are the global1 licensee of the Motorola brand for Personal Audio2, Nursery3 and Telephony4 products.

As a truly global operation, we have our Corporate HQ along with our own manufacturing facilities in China, a dedicated Sales Operation Centre in the US, a European Operations Centre in the UK, and a worldwide sales and distribution network. For more information, visit www.sgwglobal.com

SGW Global is a trading name of Meizhou Guo Wei Electronics Co., Ltd.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola's Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by partnering with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers' lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2026 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

1 Personal Audio license excludes India and Telephony license excludes South America

2 Personal Audio products include wired and wireless in-ear and over-ear headphones, true wireless (TWS) and portable wireless speakers.

3 Nursery products include connected and non-connected audio and video baby monitors, soothers, sleep monitors, projectors, thermometers, scales, humidifiers, and air purifiers.

4 Telephony products include corded and cordless home telephones, corded and cordless business telephones and fixed wireless telephones.

Media Contact

Nicole Daley, Motorola Nursery, 1 4154088664, [email protected], https://motorolanursery.com

SOURCE Motorola Nursery