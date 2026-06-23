Motorola Solutions Named Platinum CAD Partner for The Monitoring Association's ASAP Program

"Working with Motorola Solutions CAD systems enables us to meet agencies where they already are — within their existing CAD environments," said Karen Carlson, vice president and general manager of ASAP Service. Post this

In 2025, Motorola Solutions introduced a cloud-based capability to simplify integrating ASAP alarm data into emergency communications workflows. The company recently expanded this capability across its command center software portfolio, including CommandCentral Aware, PremierOne and Flex, to promote seamless ASAP connectivity for its customers. This integration helps public safety agencies deploy the service more quickly and with fewer technical barriers. For ECCs already using Motorola Solutions CAD systems, enabling ASAP becomes a natural extension of their existing infrastructure to help reduce deployment time and cost.

"Seconds can make all the difference in an emergency," said Todd Piett, senior vice president, Command Center and Cloud Solutions, Motorola Solutions. "By creating a direct digital connection between alarm companies and 911 dispatch software through the ASAP Service, we can help keep emergency lines open for those in need while reducing manual coordination for dispatchers."

The ASAP AWS GovCloud capabilities provide ECCs with a streamlined, secure, resilient and standards-based method to receive alarm data directly into their CAD workflows. For the ECC, this eliminates manual call handling and reduces call-processing times and transcription errors. The result is better-informed responses, faster dispatch times, enhanced situational awareness for field responders and reduced workflow for telecommunicators for them to focus on higher-priority incidents.

A recent deployment in St. Joseph County, Ind. demonstrates that impact in practice. As the first in the nation to deploy the cloud-based alarm integration, the St. Joseph County 911 Consolidated Communications Center is on pace to save the county's telecommunicators 350 hours a year that would otherwise have been spent on the phone, helping them keep 911 lines clear for the community's most time-sensitive emergencies.

"Working with Motorola Solutions CAD systems enables us to meet agencies where they already are — within their existing CAD environments," said Karen Carlson, vice president and general manager of ASAP Service. "By integrating directly into the tools ECCs use every day, we make it easier for agencies to adopt ASAP and begin seeing meaningful improvements in call handling and response efficiency."

Motorola Solutions is also actively working with its ECC customers to promote and deploy the ASAP service. The company maintains ongoing collaboration with TMA through regular working sessions to review deployment progress and support the program's continued expansion. This level of engagement and operational coordination reflects the commitment recognized by TMA's Platinum Partner designation.

Learn more about how TMA's ASAP Service is saving lives every day nationwide at asap911.org.

About The Monitoring Association

The Monitoring Association (TMA), formerly the Central Station Alarm Association (CSAA), is an internationally recognized non-profit trade association that represents professional monitoring companies, security systems integrators, and providers of products and services to the industry. Incorporated in 1950, TMA represents its members before Congress and regulatory agencies on the local, state and federal levels, and other authorities having jurisdiction (AHJs) over the industry. Learn more online at https://tma.us/about-tma/.

About TMA's ASAP Service

Launched in 2011 as a public-private partnership, TMA's Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) service allows for the direct electronic dispatch of first responder calls for service from alarm companies to PSAPs and ECCs. Increasing the accuracy and efficiency of dispatches, the ASAP service utilizes ANSI standard protocols developed cooperatively by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) and The Monitoring Association (TMA).

Media Contact

Julie Howerter, The ASAP Service, 1 815-501-5832, [email protected], https://asap911.org/

SOURCE The ASAP Service