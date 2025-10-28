MOTV Media Presents: "Background VIBEZ: Volume 1" A New DJ-Focused TV Series Premiering November 5 on BackgroundVibez.com via YouTube

"DJs create the energy. They are the vibe." – Teck Holmes, Producer of Background VIBEZ™ Post this

Background VIBEZ™ is more than a show. It's a spotlight. Each episode features a different DJ, offering a powerful platform to showcase their sound, build their brand, and reach new fans across both live audiences and digital viewers. It is also a virtual party experience designed so fans can feel the energy from anywhere, whether at home, on the move, or tuning in with friends.

Volume 1 features five standout DJs:

DJ BAD

DJ Sierra Bonita

DJ Vixen K

DJ Strega (aka Paola Gladys)

DJ Goxxa

The Red Carpet Launch Party brought together the cast, featured DJs, hosts, and invited guests for a night of live music, connection, and celebration. It served as a real-world preview of the energy audiences can expect from the show.

Teck Holmes made his mark on MTV before transitioning into film and production. Known for The Real World: Hawaii, Real World/Road Rules Challenge, and the comedy classic Van Wilder, Holmes has evolved into a creative force behind the camera. Today, he develops content that uplifts underrepresented talent and builds authentic cultural platforms.

Marques "MO" Owens, the show's creator, brings more than 20 years of experience in video direction, production, and editing. He is known for his innovative storytelling and captivating visual style. (IMDb)

"DJs create the energy. They are the vibe," said Holmes. "This show finally gives them the recognition they deserve."

Owens added, "We kept it stylish, raw, and real. Volume 1 is just the beginning."

Background VIBEZ™: Volume 1 premieres November 5. Watch for free on BackgroundVibez.com via YouTube.

Want to be part of the vibe?

If you are a DJ who wants to be featured, a brand interested in sponsoring, or someone looking to attend an upcoming Background VIBEZ party, visit BackgroundVibez.com for more information.

Produced by: MOTV Media

Press & Media Contact:

[MO / PR Contact]

Email: [i[email protected]]

Phone: [213-361-5130]

Follow the vibe:

Instagram: @Background_Vibez

#BackgroundVibez #SupportDJs #NewTVSeries #VirtualParty

Media Contact

MO, Background VIBEZ™, 1 2133615130, [email protected], backgroundvibez.com

SOURCE Background VIBEZ™