Mount Royal University and American Canadian School of Medicine sign agreement

"We are excited to be part of this collaboration with ACSOM. We want to present our students with options to further their studies and our faculty with collaborative opportunities. Working together with ACSOM does both." Dr. Chad London, Provost and Vice-President, Academic of MRU.

Under the agreement, ACSOM, an accredited four-year nonprofit medical school in Dominica, and MRU will streamline the admissions process for Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Nursing, and Bachelor of Midwifery students at MRU. Students will now have the opportunity to be interviewed and admitted directly into ACSOM by their faculty, ensuring a selection of the best-qualified students from diverse backgrounds, with a focus on serving the students from underserved communities.

ASCOM is both a new and established institution. Its first iteration was a collaboration built upon 25 years of partnership between Yale University's School of Medicine and the Kazan State Medical University in Russia. Its current partnerships and collaborations include visiting faculty from Yale University, Stoney Brook (State University of New York), Penn State University, George Washington University and Schulich School of Medicine at Western University, among others. The medical school is excited to include MRU in its community of healthcare researchers and educators. ACSOM maintains a strong commitment to training physicians through a clinically integrated curriculum, a network of teaching hospitals, a thriving international student environment, travelling faculty from elite medical schools and integrated preparation for the U.S. and Canadian licensing exams.

"We are thrilled to announce this agreement with Mount Royal University. This collaboration will not only enhance the educational experience for our students but also create a powerful synergy that will shape the future of healthcare. We are excited to work together to make a difference in the world."

Dr. Ramin Ahmadi MD, Dean of ACSOM.

ACSOM and MRU share a commitment to serving underserved populations. Through joint research initiatives and community outreach programs, the agreement aims to make a positive impact on the health and well-being of communities both locally and globally and to make healthcare more accessible to all.

