Mount Sinai Health System and USTA Expand Exclusive Partnership Through 2026

Alexis Colvin, MD, Professor of Orthopedics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, continues her dual roles as Chief Medical Officer of the US Open and U.S. Billie Jean King Cup Team Physician. She is joined this year by Melissa Leber, MD, Associate Professor of Orthopedics, and Emergency Medicine, at Icahn Mount Sinai, who has been appointed Director of Player Medical Services of the US Open by the USTA. Drs. Colvin and Leber will lead a team of renowned orthopedic surgeons, sports medicine physicians, emergency medicine physicians, musculoskeletal radiologists, and other specialists from Mount Sinai. James Gladstone, MD, Chief of the Sports Medicine Service and Associate Professor of Orthopedics at Icahn Mount Sinai, continues as the official U.S. Davis Cup Team Physician, in addition to supporting the Player Medical Services team at the US Open.

"We are honored to bring our multidisciplinary team of medical experts together to provide outstanding comprehensive health care for all of the athletes for the 11th consecutive year," said Dr. Colvin. "I am proud to serve alongside Dr. Leber in her new role. It speaks volumes about the importance of diversity and inclusion in professional sports to have two women leading medical care at an internationally recognized sporting event. Along with the entire medical team from Mount Sinai, we bring years of sports medicine expertise grounded in innovative research to the tournament."

Dr. Colvin is the first Asian American and first woman to hold the title of Chief Medical Officer at the US Open, a role she has held for a decade. She is a board certified orthopedic and sports medicine surgeon who has served as a physician at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center. She presides on the board of the Hologic WTA Women's Health Taskforce and also supports non-profit organizations dedicated to improving girls' participation in sports.

Dr. Leber is a registered musculoskeletal sonographer with many years of experience in diagnostic ultrasound and ultrasound-guided procedures. This expertise makes her a leader in the field of sports medicine, helping her to achieve more targeted and effective results in returning athletes of all ages to their sport and activity. She has also worked as a physician, medical liaison, and consultant for professional basketball and football teams and leagues in the United States.

"I am thrilled to be the new Director of Player Medical Services for the US Open," said Dr. Leber. "Our team of health care experts who serve this tournament provide all US Open competitors with the highest-quality care, including the junior and wheelchair athletes. I look forward to working alongside Drs. Colvin and Gladstone to support professional tennis at this Grand Slam event."

"Mount Sinai has been an incredibly vital partner for more than 10 years, setting industry standards for player health care at the US Open," said Stacey Allaster, US Open Tournament Director and Chief Executive of Professional Tennis for the USTA. "Continuing this partnership strengthens our ability to deliver on our shared priorities. Together we provide best-in-class care and services for US Open players and our Billie Jean King and Davis Cup Teams, and we spread the message that tennis is an ideal sport for health and longevity."

In addition to providing medical services for the 2023 US Open, Mount Sinai will engage fans and families at an interactive booth onsite at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center throughout the tournament and Fan Week, at the Mount Sinai Children's Sports Zone court on Arthur Ashe Kids' Day, and via digital and social media, sweepstakes, giveaways, and photo experiences. Mount Sinai will also host two professional tennis players for special meet-and-greet appearances onsite, and will announce the talent, dates, and locations prior to both events. Mount Sinai will further showcase the Health System's commitment to diversity and inclusion through a vibrant new promotional campaign, "Serving All: Championing Advanced, Equitable Health Care." For more information about Mount Sinai's 2023 activities and USTA partnership, please visit: https://www.mountsinai.org/usopen.

Mount Sinai clinicians supporting the 2023 US Open include the following faculty members at Icahn Mount Sinai, plus other physicians, specialists, consultants, and medical staff:

Shawn Anthony , MD, MBA, Associate Chief of Sports Medicine Service; Assistant Professor of Orthopedics

, MD, MBA, Associate Chief of Sports Medicine Service; Assistant Professor of Orthopedics Carlos Benitez , MD, Director of Musculoskeletal Imaging at Mount Sinai West; Associate Professor of Diagnostic, Molecular, and Interventional Radiology

, MD, Director of Musculoskeletal Imaging at Mount Sinai West; Associate Professor of Diagnostic, Molecular, and Alexis Colvin , MD, Chief Medical Officer for the US Open; U.S. Team Physician for the Billie Jean King Cup; Professor of Orthopedics; Senior Associate Dean for Alumni Affairs

, MD, Chief Medical Officer for the US Open; U.S. Team Physician for the Billie Jean King Cup; Professor of Orthopedics; Senior Associate Dean for Alumni Affairs Houman Danesh , MD, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, and Rehabilitation and Human Performance

, MD, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, and Rehabilitation and Human Performance Elizabeth Dennis , MD, Assistant Professor of Orthopedics

, MD, Assistant Professor of Orthopedics James Gladstone , MD, U.S. Team Physician for the Davis Cup; Chief of Sports Medicine Service; Associate Professor of Orthopedics

, MD, U.S. Team Physician for the Davis Cup; Chief of Sports Medicine Service; Associate Professor of Orthopedics Chen He , MD, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine

, MD, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine Tom Hildebrandt , PsyD, Professor of Psychiatry

, PsyD, Professor of Psychiatry Melissa Leber , MD, Director of Player Medical Services for the US Open; Associate Professor of Orthopedics, and Emergency Medicine

, MD, Director of Player Medical Services for the US Open; Associate Professor of Orthopedics, and Emergency Medicine James Mattson , MD, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, and Rehabilitation and Human Performance

, MD, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, and Rehabilitation and Human Performance Justin Ngeow , MD, Assistant Professor of Diagnostic, Molecular, and Interventional Radiology

, MD, Assistant Professor of Diagnostic, Molecular, and Interventional Trevor Pour , MD, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine

, MD, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine Christopher Reverte, MD, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine

Aruna Seneviratne , MD, Associate Professor of Orthopedics

, MD, Associate Professor of Orthopedics Eric Small , MD, Clinical Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, and Orthopedics

