Mount St. Mary's Awarded State Grant for School of Health Professions

"We are grateful to the state of Maryland for providing Seed grant funding to support this endeavor that will bring new life to our community and contribute to addressing a critical healthcare provider shortage." - Christine McCauslin, Ph.D., dean of the School of Health Professions

The School of Health Professions will serve as a leading-edge medical education facility that graduates the next generation of healthcare leaders. Key initiatives will include:

Care for America, a program in partnership with the Daughters of Charity that is dedicated to promoting healthcare equity;

The Center for Clinician Well-Being that helps students build the mindsets and skills to maintain their well-being and prevent burnout throughout their healthcare careers; and

A pediatric behavioral health center that will provide a therapeutic environment for children dealing with behavioral issues as well as training for parents, teachers and other professionals.

Once completed, the new school is projected to draw 700-plus new visitors to Emmitsburg annually as well as provide new employment opportunities. The School of Health Professions is a focus of the university's $50 million Our Moment, Our Mission, Our Mount campaign and has secured gifts from alumni, foundation partners, friends of the university and corporate partners.

The Seed Fund is administered by the Maryland Housing and Community Development Department, which offers funding for revitalization and redevelopment projects through seven programs. The Seed Fund provides funding for higher education institutions and hospitals in disinvested areas of the state. To qualify, institutions must provide matching funds through a private source. In fiscal year 2024, the Department is providing $63.7 million in funding for 219 projects across the state, including $10 million for Seed.

About Mount St. Mary's University

Mount St. Mary's University is a private, liberal arts, Catholic university in the Catoctin Mountains near historic Emmitsburg, Maryland, with a satellite campus in Frederick, Maryland's second largest city. The university offers more than 80 majors, minors, concentrations and special programs for traditional undergraduate students, and 20-plus adult undergraduate and graduate level programs as well as 24 NCAA Division I athletic teams. Construction has begun on a School of Health Professions that will include a graduate-level physician assistant program that anticipates seating its first cohort in January 2025 and a master's of applied behavior analysis program that graduated its first cohort in May 2023. Over the past six years, the university has expanded and renovated learning and living spaces, including Knott Academic Center, Coad Science Building, residential cottages, apartments and residence halls for first-year students. The Mount includes Mount St. Mary's Seminary, the largest and second oldest in the United States, and the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, an idyllic shrine for spiritual reflection located on the hill above the university that attracts more than 400,000 visitors a year.

