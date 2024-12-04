Mount St. Mary's University and Frederick Health Partner on Advancing Education

"We are always looking for ways to help our employees & their families grow their professional skills," said Tom Kleinhanzl, President & CEO of Frederick Health. "The Mount & Frederick Health have a long and successful partnership, and I am thrilled to offer this benefit to our wonderful employees." Post this

Courses can count toward undergraduate degrees, post-baccalaureate certificates and graduate degrees.

"Through this partnership with Frederick Health, we are deeply honored to offer economical educational opportunities through DCS in Frederick and our residential campus in Emmitsburg to help Frederick Health ensure their employees maintain the necessary education and skill sets to effectively care for patients from the Frederick community," said President Jerry Joyce, Ph.D.

Mount St. Mary's offers more than 80 undergraduate majors, minors, concentrations and special programs grounded in the Catholic liberal arts tradition with more than 20 adult undergraduate and graduate level programs. With an average student-faculty ratio of 12:1, students develop enriching relationships with their faculty members, 85% of whom hold a doctorate or a terminal degree.

To learn more about the partnership and available courses, visit msmary.edu/partnerships.

About Frederick Health

Frederick Health offers a wide range of healthcare services to the residents of Frederick County. The system includes Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick Health Medical Group, Frederick Health Employer Solutions, Frederick Health Home Care, and Frederick Health Hospice. Frederick Health Medical Group offers over 20 medical and surgical specialties, supported by a team of 175 expert providers. The system operates several ambulatory care locations across Frederick County, including ten primary care practices, four urgent care centers, eight outpatient labs, the James M Stockman Cancer Institute, and Frederick Health Village. With 4,000 team members, Frederick Health provides a full spectrum of healthcare and wellness services to support its mission to positively impact the well-being of every individual in our community. Visit http://www.frederickhealth.org to learn more.

