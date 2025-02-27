Mount Werner Water and Sanitation District joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

"Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information." Post this

"As one of many public agencies looking to procure a variety of different goods and services, utilizing the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System allows us to find more vendors, increases participation and creates more competition. This gives us more opportunities to choose reliable businesses to work with and guarantees we can get what we need at a fair price," said Beau Cahill, Project Manager of the Mount Werner Water and Sanitation District when asked why their department decided to join the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. "It also allows us to get to support local businesses and gives the vendors a chance to grow their business."

The Mount Werner Water and Sanitation District invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/mwwater and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from over 450 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About the Mount Werner Water and Sanitation District:

The Mount Werner Water District is committed to providing our customers the highest quality and most cost-effective water and wastewater services in compliance with all applicable Federal and State laws and regulations while preserving public health, protecting the environment, and ensuring the utmost customer satisfaction. They are equally dedicated to maintaining a work environment where every employee is recognized as a fundamental part of the organization, whereby encouraging teamwork and individual contribution.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Bidnet Direct