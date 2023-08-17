Mountain City Elks Lodge #382 Announces 100th Anniversary Organization Day Parade

Richard D. Hall, Sr., Exalted Ruler said, "The Elks Organization Day Parade has played an important role in our community for more than 66 years. As a child, I can remember the excitement I had watching the Elks Parade – it was always the biggest day of the summer." Tweet this

The organization is thrilled to also announce that Eastern High School, award-winning Marching Band will participate in the parade, as well as Bowie High School Band. Also strutting their stuff will be Frederick City and County high school marching bands, including Frederick High, Thomas Johnson, Catoctin, and Brunswick High. In addition, the crowd will be treated to performances by Frederick's own – The Frederick Steppers and the Star Struck Superstars from Temple Hills, MD. The parade will also include The Road Knights Car Club, Inc., Earth Wheels and Fire Motorcycle Club, local fire departments, color guards, and much much more.

Because it is the 100th Anniversary of the Lodge, and with the support of Frederick City and County Governments, the parade this year will be extended and begin on 7th and Market Streets; continue down Market Street; make a right on West All Saints, and continues to the reviewing stand which is located directly across from the Mt. City Lodge #382 (173 West All Saints Street).

"We are so excited about this year's parade because we are celebrating our 100th Anniversary. We cannot thank our sponsors enough because of their generosity, we can keep the parade alive and provide an awesome foundation for our future generations," concluded Exalted Ruler Hall.

If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities, participating in the parade, or if you need more information, please contact; Exalted Ruler Richard D. Hall, Sr. via email – at [email protected] or call (301) 964-6008.

