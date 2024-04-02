Mountain Power Electric Acquired by Skyview Energy, a Division of PS Energy

Skyview Energy expands energy solutions offering across North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee's Tri-State area

MURPHY, N.C., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyview Energy, a local provider of petroleum products and support services, has acquired Mountain Power Electric (MPE), a Murphy-based Generac distributor. The acquisition expands Skyview's offerings of energy solutions to the residents of North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee's Tri-State area. Since 1980, MPE has provided sales, installation and service of Generac generators and other electrical services to homes and businesses in the surrounding communities.

Skyview Energy will carry on MPE's legacy of courteous and dependable service that the company has provided to its customers for more than 40 years. MPE will continue to offer exceptional customer service and is steadfast in its commitment to total customer satisfaction in every aspect of sales and service.

Skyview Energy's parent company, PS Energy, provides comprehensive fuel solutions to clients across the United States. One such solution is PS Energy's Emergency Fueling Program that provides relief options when conventional fueling is unavailable or ineffective. MPE's long-standing experience with Generac, the leading generator manufacturer in the United States, is a natural extension to the Emergency Fueling Program, providing safe and reliable electric power in the event of a power outage, until the local power utility restores service.

To learn more about how to protect homes and businesses from the risks caused by power outages, give us a call at 828-516-2203 or stop by.

Skyview Energy dba Mountain Power Electric

5621 W. US Highway 64

Murphy, NC 28906

Roger W. Murray

828-516-2203 (Office)

[email protected]

About Skyview Energy LLC

Based in Murphy, North Carolina, Skyview Energy provides quality petroleum products and support services to residential and commercial customers throughout western North Carolina and portions of North Georgia. Skyview Energy is a subsidiary of Atlanta-based and privately owned PS Energy Group, Inc. www.skyviewenergy.com

Media Contact

Anne Marsden, Marsden Marketing, 1 678.369.0073, [email protected], https://www.marsdenmarketing.com/

SOURCE Skyview Energy LLC