Mountain Property Builders, Inc. Offers New Construction Homes for Sale in Colorado

Now, buyers can enjoy owning a quality home that is comfortable and in a friendly community close to work, school and all of the things they love to do in the Colorado Springs area. Post this

Mountain Property Builders, Inc. has new Colorado Springs homes for sale with numerous benefits for buyers:

Terrace at Creekwalk is under construction in Southwest Colorado Springs' new Creekwalk neighborhood near the internationally acclaimed destination, The Broadmoor. It's available for $790,000 and buyers can:

Receive low, fixed rate financing with builder's preferred lender;

Choose their preferred second floor layout: 3 bedrooms, double owner's suites, or 2 bedrooms plus a loft with contemporary exterior elevation;

Enjoy an open main level layout with engineered wood flooring throughout, 9-foot ceilings on both the main and upper levels, 3-4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a finished 2-car attached garage;

Prepare meals in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz counters, an oversized island, 42″ upper cabinetry, and pantry;

Feel comfortable with central A/C, a high-efficiency furnace, tankless water heater, and the Great room's gas fireplace;

Entertain in the basement wet bar; and

Relax with a Builder Warranty and more!

At The Reserve at Park Vista, a quiet community in the heart of Colorado Springs, Colorado, buyers can:

Select their favorite color palette for paint, floors, counters, and cabinets for a limited time;

Spread out in a stucco two-story home with 9-foot ceilings on both the main and upper levels. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a 2-car garage, and a full finished basement; and

Enjoy a gas range, granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, a gas fireplace in living room, front yard xeriscaping, a backyard five-foot privacy fence included standard, and other benefits.

"Our award-winning team members look forward to answering questions and making the home-buying process as easy and cost-effective as possible for buyers," states Carter. "There are only so many of these high-quality new construction homes available in this popular community, and they will go fast."

To learn more and schedule an appointment call Lauren Collier of Live Dream Colorado at 719.272.1765, email [email protected] or visit https://www.mountainpropertybuilders.com.

About Mountain Property Builders, Inc.

After spending thirty years in engineering, HVAC and construction, Jeff Carter founded Mountain Property Builders, Inc. in 2007 to help people make the dream of owning a well-made home in the Colorado Springs area a reality while receiving the best value possible. Buyers enjoy VIP customer service, low fixed-rate financing, high-quality materials, amenities and workmanship, a family-friendly community near good schools, work and attractions, and a smart, functional and comfortable house they will be proud to call home. For more information, visit https://www.mountainpropertybuilders.com.

