Mouser Electronics and Adam Tech Sign Global Distribution Agreement

Adam Tech and Mouser Electronics have signed a Global Distribution Agreement, partnering Adam Tech's reliable, cost effective products with Mouser's renowned support and worldwide accessibility.

UNION, N.J., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adam Tech, a leader in design engineering and manufacturing of high-quality connectivity components, cables, power and protection solutions, and switches announces a new global distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, Inc., an industry leading distributor specializing in the rapid introduction of the newest products and technologies targeting the design engineer and buyer communities.

"We are very excited to enter into this partnership with Mouser," said Marc Pelletier, Vice President of Sales at Adam Tech, "as it not only strengthens our ability to service our customers, but it also allows us to showcase an expanded range of products to a broader cross section of the global Engineering community."

Adam Tech products now available from Mouser include RF connectors, euro blocks, D-Subs, wire-to-board and board-to-board connectors, switches, IoT solutions, power protection products and much more! These products are ideal to support applications in a variety of industries including consumer electronics, medical, automotive, industrial, data communications, test and measurement, appliance and automation.

To learn more about Adam Tech products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/adam-tech

About Mouser

2024 - Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturing partners. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Adam Tech

2024 – Adam Tech is a global manufacturer of connectivity components and cables, power and protection solutions and electromechanical products. For over 35 years, Adam Tech has been focused on providing high quality products at a competitive price while delivering superior service and support for our customers and partners. With our headquarters in Union, New Jersey, a robust support structure in Europe and exceptional service and manufacturing teams in Asia, Adam Tech is well position to support our customer's needs around the globe. For more information, visit https://www.adam-tech.com.

Media Contact

Magen Rigdon, Adam Tech, 1 (908) 687-5000, [email protected], http://www.adam-tech.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Adam Tech