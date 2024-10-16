Mouton Cadet Cuvée Héritage and Mouton Cadet Rouge x Pierre: Two Flagship Wines for End-of-Year Festivities

"Brand icons, Mouton Cadet Cuvée Héritage and Mouton Cadet Rouge x Pierre embody the perfect combination of tradition and innovation, to offer everyone good and beautiful things while respecting the future." Véronique Hombroekx, Executive Director, Branded Wines, Baron Philippe de Rothschild Post this

COMMITMENT FROM VINE TO GLASS

Since 2014, the third generation of Baron Philippe's family has placed people and nature at the center of the winemaking process. Mouton Cadet also means a constant commitment to the 150 winegrowers, who are supported in the production and vinification process in order to achieve the purest expression of the terroir. That involves being out there on the ground. The seven winemakers regularly go to meet the growers in their vineyards, to select the most promising parcels, ensure best practices are used, and experiment with different methods, traditional or innovative. They talk, encourage, and forge bonds.

"Brand icons, Mouton Cadet Cuvée Héritage and Mouton Cadet Rouge x Pierre embody the perfect combination of tradition and innovation, to offer everyone good and beautiful things while respecting the future." Véronique Hombroekx, Executive Director, Branded Wines, Baron Philippe de Rothschild

MOUTON CADET ROUGE X PIERRE, THE INNOVATION SIGNED BY THE NEW GENERATION

Inspired by the rich history of Bordeaux, Pierre has introduced a red wine that proudly bears his name, crafted from the iconic Merlot grape. Embracing modern low-temperature vinification, this wine offers a fresh twist on tradition, inviting you to enjoy it chilled. Pierre aimed to create a contemporary, eco-friendly wine that is perfect for social occasions. With its vibrant fruit flavors, bright hue, light tannins, and refreshing character, Mouton Cadet Rouge x Pierre is ideal for those relaxed moments. The nose of this wine greets you with inviting aromas of sage and wild strawberries, a vibrant medley of red fruits. It opens with a fresh burst, transitioning into a beautifully structured mid-palate that showcases strawberry and raspberry notes. The experience culminates with a subtle touch of mint, perfect for savoring on a cool day — it would be a bold alternative to accompany your End-of-Year Celebration dinners.

MOUTON CADET CUVÉE HÉRITAGE 2020, THE TRANSMISSION OF KNOWLEDGE AND EXCELLENCE

Mouton Cadet Cuvée Héritage, sporting the original label from the 1950s, echoes its history. The 2020 vintage reflects the identity of the terroirs it comes from: the gravelly clay soil of the Médoc brings generous and finely chiseled tannins, the limestone and gravelly clay soils of the Côtes de Bordeaux give density and structure, while the clay-limestone soil of the Bordeaux appellation contributes roundness and fruit. Merlot (86%), which flourishes on clay soil, predominates in the blend, revealing vanilla notes. Cabernet Sauvignon (14%) gives the wine concentrated black and red fruit flavors as well as elegant and powerful tannins. Supple and smooth, it will pair beautifully with an apple, pear, caramel, and gingerbread dessert. "

"Mouton Cadet Cuvée Héritage is a blend of the many facets of Bordeaux terroir, its places, its climates, and its people, creating a texture and bouquet full of panache and energy. All accompanied by the timeless spirit and elegance of Baron Philippe de Rothschild," Jérôme Aguirre Director of Oenology & Mouton Cadet Wines

About Mouton Cadet - http://www.moutoncadet.com

Produced by the family firm Baron Philippe de Rothschild, Mouton Cadet has remained true to its origins since its creation in 1930, and has become the global benchmark for Bordeaux Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée wines. Mouton Cadet is distributed in France and internationally, in nearly 120 countries.

About Baron Philippe de Rothschild

Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA, headed by Chairman and CEO Philippe Sereys de Rothschild, has two distinct lines of business, Châteaux Wines and Branded Wines, united in the same pursuit of excellence. The company manages three classified growths in the Pauillac appellation, including the illustrious Château Mouton Rothschild. It also produces and sells a range of high-quality branded wines which it sources from various winegrowers then blends, matures and bottles itself, foremost among them the famous Mouton Cadet.

