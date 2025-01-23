Move Health Acquires Caribou, Creating a Powerful End-to-End Healthcare Planning Solution for The Financial Planning Industry

"By combining our strengths, our goals are to redefine the financial planning industry and continue to set new standards that will positively impact financial advisors and their clients," said Caribou founder and CEO Christine Simone. Post this

Healthcare planning is an emerging core component of comprehensive financial planning offerings, as evidenced by its growing popularity among financial planning professionals and its place as a category in major industry surveys, analyses, and publications—a direct result of Caribou's championing as a pioneer in the healthcare planning space. In 2024, Caribou was named a T3 Technology Tools for Today Software All-Star in the annual T3/Inside Information Survey and received the award for Best Technology Providers: Specialized Planning Applications from WealthManagement.com's 2024 Industry Awards.

"Caribou's award-winning HealthPlanner technology and Move Health's enrollment process will create a frictionless experience for clients and advisors," said Caribou founder and CEO, Christine Simone. "By combining our strengths, our goals are to redefine the financial planning industry and continue to set new standards that will positively impact financial advisors and their clients." Simone will be joining the leadership team at Move Health.

The two companies are working quickly to integrate their two products. For current Caribou customers, the most beneficial additions are the capability to enroll clients in their chosen plan with Move Health's best-in-class guidance from licensed and federally certified agents, and providing access to plan options beyond Medicare and the Marketplace. For current customers of Move Health and Caribou, this acquisition will ensure clients are taken across the healthcare planning finish line while still accessing clear, objective health plan recommendations through an analysis. Over time, the best features of the HealthPlanner platform and Move Health's software will come together to ensure a seamless experience from planning through to enrollment.

"The partnership of Move Health and Caribou ensures our clients will experience the best of both worlds—the personalized attention of Move Health's white-glove service, now complemented by Caribou's health plan optimization software," said Move Health Co-Founder and Head of Strategy & Finance, Josh Mushlock.

"This acquisition expands the scope of our services and software, ultimately making Move Health the sole solution in the market that can address Medicare, the Marketplace, and other plan options, including vision and dental," said Move Health Co-Founder and Head of Development, Drew Shockley.

Financial advisors can rest assured that the exceptional service and personalized healthcare cost projections they have come to expect with Caribou's HealthPlanner software will not only continue but also strengthen.

"Caribou was created to provide clarity for clients as they navigate complex decisions about their health insurance, and I've never felt more confident in our ability to deliver on that promise than in partnership with Move Health," said Simone.

Move Health's acquisition of Caribou is a strategic step forward designed to elevate its collective capabilities, empower clients to navigate the complexities of healthcare with greater confidence and clarity, and provide advisors with an end-to-end healthcare planning solution. This marks the beginning of a new era in both the healthcare planning and financial planning landscapes.

About Move Health

Move Health exists to make health coverage simple and clear. Move Health is a premier healthcare insurance planning firm utilized by forward-thinking advisors and financial planners to solve unique healthcare planning needs alongside their clients. Move Health's non-commissioned agents are passionate about helping people make their next move in life with confidence. https://advisors.movehealth.io/

About Caribou

Caribou is a healthcare planning company that works exclusively with financial advisors and their clients to plan for current and future healthcare costs, thereby creating a holistic and accurate financial plan. They do this through their non-commissioned healthcare planning software, HealthPlanner, and custom HealthPlanning Analyses. https://www.caribouwealth.com/

