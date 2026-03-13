Move Health Comes Out On Top In T3/Inside Information's 2026 Software Survey

These survey results show what the advisors who work with Move Health already know: we're delivering the best results with twice the market share and the highest rating of the entire segment. Post this

"Our ever-improving software, and our team's passion and drive are why our advisors and their clients are blown away by Move Health," said Move Health Head of Growth, Cole Craven. "As many advisors have told us, this is something that clients need, and until Move Health, there wasn't a solution."

As the T3 survey points out, Healthcare Planning is an early-emerging area of advice, which is why the market penetration for the entire category is just 7.26%. However, in 2021, Estate Planning was around the same percentage (4.49%), but as of 2026, it has over 50% market adoption.

"Healthcare planning is the next frontier," said Move Health Head of Growth, Drew Shockley. "It isn't a 'nice-to-have' for financial planning anymore; it's a must. It's a necessity for accurate, secure financial plans."

Move Health Head of Strategy & Finance, Josh Mushlock, shared that, "These survey results show what the advisors who work with Move Health already know: we're delivering the best results with twice the market share and the highest rating of the entire segment. We're ready to bring streamlined healthcare planning to every firm and financial advisor who understands that healthcare costs are a key consideration to any comprehensive financial plan."

About Move Health: Move Health is the highest-rated Medicare & health insurance planning firm trusted by forward-thinking financial planning professionals and their clients. Move Health's award-winning software and expert team of licensed agents make it possible for clients to make their next move in life with confidence and clarity.

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Media Contact

Josie Livengood, Move Health, 1 812-200-6468, [email protected], advisors.movehealth.io

SOURCE Move Health