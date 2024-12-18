Move over protein bars, MUFFITS creates a new category of nutritious indulgence with the arrival of the unbelievably fluffy, clean label protein muffins

Forget dry, chalky protein bars. Experience Muffits—the unbelievably fluffy, fresh, and delicious muffin that redefines the healthy snack. Founded by health-conscious entrepreneur Debbie Schemansky, Muffits is on a mission to change the way we think about healthy snacking, offering a guilt-free indulgence that tastes like a bakery treat but fuels your body with protein, collagen, and superfoods.
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Muffits are made with clean, real-food ingredients, delivering the taste and texture of a real muffin. Each serving boasts 13 grams of protein, along with collagen, Omega 3's and MCT oil for an added boost of wellness. They're also gluten, dairy, and seed-oil free and low in sugar making them a perfect choice for various dietary needs.
Muffits are more than just a protein snack—they're an experience. The unbelievably fluffy texture and bakery-fresh taste are unlike anything you've tried in the healthy snack category. Muffits offers three delicious flavors: Wild Blueberry, Double Chocolate, and Banana Nut. They're individually wrapped for on-the-go convenience, making them the perfect pre- or post-workout snack, a quick breakfast, or a guilt-free treat any time of day. And with consistently rave reviews and frequent sell-outs at its retail locations, Muffits has quickly become a customer favorite.
Having recently expanded its baking facility, Muffits is now positioned to meet growing demand and bring its unique snacking experience to an even wider audience.
To kick off the New Year and help you achieve your health and fitness goals, Muffits is offering free shipping on orders of $49 or more, plus $5 off your first order with code NEWYEAR5. This limited-time offer is the perfect opportunity to experience the Muffits difference.
