Move over protein bars, MUFFITS creates a new category of nutritious indulgence with the arrival of the unbelievably fluffy, clean label protein muffins

Forget dry, chalky protein bars. Experience Muffits—the unbelievably fluffy, fresh, and delicious muffin that redefines the healthy snack. Founded by health-conscious entrepreneur Debbie Schemansky, Muffits is on a mission to change the way we think about healthy snacking, offering a guilt-free indulgence that tastes like a bakery treat but fuels your body with protein, collagen, and superfoods.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Muffits are made with clean, real-food ingredients, delivering the taste and texture of a real muffin. Each serving boasts 13 grams of protein, along with collagen, Omega 3's and MCT oil for an added boost of wellness. They're also gluten, dairy, and seed-oil free and low in sugar making them a perfect choice for various dietary needs.