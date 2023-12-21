Move Over Pumpkin Spice, It's Time to Ring in Peppermint Season; Wondercide Offers Insights and Shares Trends

A pumpkin spice trend dominated the fall, but winter brings in peppermint season, making it one of the hottest trends. Its influence can be seen beyond the culinary world, in fashion, décor, self-care products and more. The peppermint craze reflects a broader cultural shift towards playful, sensory experiences in everyday life from its traditional holiday association to become a year-round phenomenon.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While the pumpkin spice trend dominated the fall, winter heralds the ascent of peppermint season, making it one of the hottest trends. In food alone, peppermint's popularity grew 22% since last year according to Tastewise. Its influence can be seen beyond the culinary world, in fashion, décor, self-care products and more.

The use of mint herbs dates back to ancient Egypt when peppermint was so valuable it was used as a form of currency. Today, peppermint oil is one of the most widely used and versatile essential oils in the world. The scent is uplifting and invigorating, and essential oil experts share it can be used to improve mood and mental clarity. Aside from smelling wonderful, peppermint oil is believed by some to have medicinal uses to help relieve indigestion, ward off migraines, and help treat cold symptoms.

Peppermint season in 2023 exploded into every facet of life, from décor, to fashion, to personal products and expanded culinary delights. In home decor, the refreshing red-and-white swirls of peppermint have inspired a wave of interior designs, from bold, peppermint-patterned wallpapers to chic, minty accents in throw pillows that come out for the holidays.

The fashion industry pushes the pleasure of peppermint season forward, with peppermint's red hues making a statement on the runway. Designers are incorporating the peppermint palette into everything from casual streetwear to elegant evening gowns, often complemented with peppermint-influenced accessories and even nail designs that mimic the candy's colors.

In the culinary world, chefs and home cooks alike are experimenting with peppermint in unexpected ways, creating savory dishes that use its cooling effect to enhance flavor profiles, alongside the traditional sweet treats. And for many, it wouldn't be peppermint season without traditional peppermint bark and DIY peppermint patties, which make perfect gifts, as tempting as it is not to share. And throughout the country, more and more coffee shops are adding peppermint mochas and other peppermint-infused drinks to their menus, catering to the growing demand for this minty treat.

The wellness and beauty sectors also tap into peppermint's invigorating properties, with a surge in peppermint-infused skin and hair care products, and household goods, with the scent of cleanliness and vitality. Even pest control is moving into plant-powered peppermint, just in time for the season's most unwanted guests: bugs. Wondercide's peppermint-scented products for home, pets and family are on point for the season, and they work. The scent comes in several product lines, including an indoor pest control spray to keep the ants and roaches away, flea-and-tick protection for pets, and insect repellent sprays for the family.

Peppermint season is not only here to stay, it's growing. The peppermint craze reflects a broader cultural shift towards playful, sensory experiences in everyday life, and it's transcending its traditional holiday association to become a year-round phenomenon.

SOURCE Wondercide