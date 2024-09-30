Move Over Scotland, the Best Whisky in the World is again from Silicon Valley

Whiskies of the World 2024 Competition Honors San Jose Distillery with Best in Show Award
SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 10th Street Distillery has once again proven its excellence on the global stage. Whiskies of the World 2024 competition has awarded its Triple Cask Single Malt the prestigious top award of "Best in Show, Double Gold." The award-winning whisky, nicknamed "Dragon", wowed the judges, standing out among hundreds of world-class contenders, including legendary Scotches, Irish whiskies, Ryes, Bourbons, and exceptional Single Malts from Japan, India, Australia, and New Zealand. This victory cements 10th Street's place on the global whiskey map, and the "Dragon" is now poised to become a must-try for any true whiskey aficionado.
"This is the second time one of our whiskies has earned the distinguished 'Best in Show' title at a major international competition, firmly establishing American Single Malts as a force to be reckoned with on the world stage," said Virag Saksena, CEO at 10th Street Distillery. "This award is more than just recognition; it's a testament to the passion, dedication, and craftsmanship that goes into every bottle we produce. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our incredible team and loyal supporters for making this possible."
Crafted with passion and precision, this extraordinary whisky undergoes a one-of-a-kind triple-cask aging process that truly sets it apart. Double distilled in custom copper pot stills, it draws character from the Bay Area's distinctive terroir. First matured in STR casks (shaved, toasted, and recharred), it then takes on rich complexity in California Pinot Noir casks from a nearby winery, before a final flourish in Port casks. Bottled without chill filtering to preserve its pure flavor, this whisky presents a stunning tawny port hue. On the palate, expect indulgent waves of toffee, dark chocolate, and roasted nuts, balanced by layers of spice, charred wood, and a smooth, powerful finish that lingers long after the last sip.
10th Street Distillery continues its winning streak with the Distillers Cut Peated Single Malt, finished in Port Casks, which took home a coveted Double Gold Medal at this year's competition. Crafted from premium Scottish Peated Barley and aged to perfection in used Bourbon casks before finishing its journey in rich Port casks, this whisky boasts a striking deep burgundy hue. It delivers a beautifully balanced symphony of flavors—a smoky, earthy core accented by luscious notes of smoked cherries and a velvety port finish that lingers warmly on the palate.
The Whiskies of the World competition is renowned for its meticulous, blind tasting process, where each whisky is judged solely on its merit. With no details of the producer or price influencing the outcome, the best whiskies—like 10th Street's—are recognized purely for their exceptional quality and craftsmanship.
About 10th Street Distillery
Recognized as one of California's premier whisky producers, 10th Street Distillery is dedicated exclusively to crafting exceptional whiskies in San Jose, California. Their bold, innovative approach has garnered numerous gold and top honors at renowned competitions, including the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York World Spirits Competition, and Whiskies of the World. Learn more about the award-winning whiskies at www.10thstreetdistillery.com/shop or visit the distillery in San Jose. 10th Street whiskies are available across California, with plans for broader distribution soon. For the full list of Whiskies of the World 2024 winners, visit www.whiskiesoftheworld.com/2024-awards.
Media Contact
Media Inquiries, 10th Street Distillery, 1 408 458 5163, [email protected], www.10thstreetdistillery.com
SOURCE 10th Street Distillery
