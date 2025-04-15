Move This World Expands Mental Health Platform for 2025-2026 School Year with New Tiered Supports, Family Engagement Tools, and Educator Wellness Resources

Innovative school-based mental health platform deepens impact with Tier 2 and Tier 3 integration, expanded student personalization, stronger family-school connections, and enhanced Spanish accessibility.
BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Move This World, a leading evidence-based mental health platform serving PreK–12 students, educators, and families, announced today a robust set of expanded offerings for the 2025–2026 academic year. Designed to be proactive, preventative, and easy to implement, these new features aim to strengthen a coordinated continuum of mental health care across school communities.
Amid a growing national mental health crisis, school systems are seeking effective, scalable solutions that support student wellbeing without overwhelming educators. Move This World continues to meet that need by equipping students with skills in emotional resilience, executive functioning, communication, and critical thinking—while simplifying implementation for busy school staff. Using easy-to-implement multimedia modules, Move This World has proven to decrease behavioral incidents and increase success academically and in life beyond the classroom.
"Educators are carrying so much on their shoulders," said Sara Potler LaHayne, Founder and CEO of Move This World. "Our focus is on creating accessible, engaging, and seamlessly integrated content that supports emotional wellbeing and helps build stronger, more connected school communities."
Key highlights of Move This World's enhanced offerings for the 2025-26 academic year include:
🔹 New, Streamlined Platform Integration
- Single sign-on capabilities through Clever, Classlink, and Google Classroom
- Enhanced data dashboards for monitoring impact and engagement
🔹 Coordinated Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS)
- New Tier 2 resources targeting specific emotional skills
- Built-in progress monitoring and data collection tools
🔹 Aligned Tier 3 Teletherapy
- Clinicians trained in Move This World's common language and coping strategies
- Consistent reinforcement across Tier 2 and Tier 3 interventions
🔹 Stronger School-to-Home Connections
- Improved family courses in English and Spanish for at-home learning and engagement
🔹 Enhanced Student Experience (Grades 5–12)
- Increased voice, choice, and personalization through tailored prompts and reflection tools
🔹 Educator Wellness Resources
- On-demand, bite-sized wellbeing content for individuals or group use
- Specialized programming for professional development and educator resilience
🔹 Expanded Spanish Language Accessibility
- More Spanish-language video content to increase inclusivity and reach
"These enhancements reflect Move This World's deep commitment to supporting the entire school community—students, families, and educators alike," said LaHayne. "We can't overlook the profound impact mental and behavioral health challenges have on a student's ability to learn. Independent research has shown that schools using our program see measurable gains in students' academic performance and emotional competency. Our mission is to ensure that both students and the adults who support them have the tools to identify, express, and manage emotions in healthy ways—creating stronger, more effective learning environments."
