Move This World Expands Mental Health Platform for 2025-2026 School Year with New Tiered Supports, Family Engagement Tools, and Educator Wellness Resources

"Educators are carrying so much on their shoulders," said Sara Potler LaHayne, Founder and CEO of Move This World. "Our focus is on creating accessible, engaging, and seamlessly integrated content that supports emotional wellbeing and helps build stronger, more connected school communities."

Key highlights of Move This World's enhanced offerings for the 2025-26 academic year include:

🔹 New, Streamlined Platform Integration

Single sign-on capabilities through Clever, Classlink, and Google Classroom

Enhanced data dashboards for monitoring impact and engagement

🔹 Coordinated Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS)

New Tier 2 resources targeting specific emotional skills

Built-in progress monitoring and data collection tools

🔹 Aligned Tier 3 Teletherapy

Clinicians trained in Move This World's common language and coping strategies

Consistent reinforcement across Tier 2 and Tier 3 interventions

🔹 Stronger School-to-Home Connections

Improved family courses in English and Spanish for at-home learning and engagement

🔹 Enhanced Student Experience (Grades 5–12)

Increased voice, choice, and personalization through tailored prompts and reflection tools

🔹 Educator Wellness Resources

On-demand, bite-sized wellbeing content for individuals or group use

Specialized programming for professional development and educator resilience

🔹 Expanded Spanish Language Accessibility

More Spanish-language video content to increase inclusivity and reach

"These enhancements reflect Move This World's deep commitment to supporting the entire school community—students, families, and educators alike," said LaHayne. "We can't overlook the profound impact mental and behavioral health challenges have on a student's ability to learn. Independent research has shown that schools using our program see measurable gains in students' academic performance and emotional competency. Our mission is to ensure that both students and the adults who support them have the tools to identify, express, and manage emotions in healthy ways—creating stronger, more effective learning environments."

About Move This World

Move This World is a proactive and preventative mental health platform for students, staff, and families in PreK-12. Its easy-to-implement and MTSS aligned programs deliver thousands of engaging and participatory multimedia experiences that create a common language, support social emotional development, and build stronger school communities where learning thrives. Move This World's evidence-based results have impacted the lives of over 4 million students across 45 states and 9 countries. movethisworld.com

