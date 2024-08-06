Move This World Gets Added to CASEL Program Guide and Expands with New and Existing School District Partners

"Our program's growth and this CASEL recognition are testaments to educational leaders who have prioritized a proactive and preventative approach to mental health," said Sara LaHayne, CEO and Founder of Move This World. Post this

"Our program's growth and this CASEL recognition are testaments to educational leaders who have prioritized a proactive and preventative approach to mental health," said Sara LaHayne, CEO and Founder of Move This World. "We're thrilled to continue this journey with our existing partners and welcome new districts. The importance of well-being in schools has never been more critical."

At IDEA Public Schools, Move This World supports over 80,000 students across 145 buildings, and they are entering their fifth year of the partnership. "Prioritizing Move This World in our school district is about our commitment to the holistic development of our students," said Joelisse Galarza, LCSW, Director of Mental Health and Social Emotional Learning. "Through integration of Move This World into our curriculum, we equip our students with the essential skills to manage emotions, build healthy relationships, and make responsible decisions."

One of Move This World's new partner districts, Glendale Elementary School District of Arizona, shared what stood out about the program: "We selected Move This World as our district-wide SEL curriculum because it aligns with CASEL's framework and due to the engaging activities for all grade levels," said Andrea Arellano, Director for SEL & Mental Health Services at Glendale. "The program is easy to follow and simple for teachers to implement with their students."

With schools across the nation gearing up for another year of learning and growth, Move This World remains dedicated to making it easy and fun for educators, students, and families to engage with, practice, and improve emotional wellness.

Move This World is a proactive and preventative mental health platform for students, staff, and families in PreK-12. Its easy-to-implement and MTSS aligned programs deliver thousands of engaging and participatory multimedia experiences that create a common language, support social emotional development, and build stronger school communities where learning thrives. Move This World's evidence-based results have impacted the lives of over 4 million students across 45 states and 9 countries.

