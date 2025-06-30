Moving Ink Media Announces Kickstarter Launch Date for 4th Graphic Novel

Moving Ink Media, the creative company behind the award-winning webcomic and animated short Kamikaze, are launching a new Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign on Tuesday, July 22nd. Their goal is to publish Kamikaze: Before the Storm - Part 2, the fourth volume in their science fiction graphic novel series. The month-long campaign has a goal of $11,000 to fund the final edits and printing of the 120 page comic book.

ATLANTA, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moving Ink Media, the creative company behind the award-winning webcomic and animated short Kamikaze, are launching a new Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign on Tuesday, July 22nd. Their goal is to publish Kamikaze: Before the Storm - Part 2, the fourth volume in their science fiction graphic novel series. The month-long campaign has a goal of $11,000 to fund the final edits and printing of the 120 page comic book.

Created by husband and wife writer/artist team Carrie and Alan Tupper, and talented illustrator/designer Havana Nguyen, Kamikaze is a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk adventure set in a world 200 years after a global blight. What little food that can still be grown is hoarded by corrupt feudal houses. Markesha Nin, a 19-year-old courier, was barely making ends meet. After a last-ditch delivery job put herself and her blind father in the crosshairs of a dangerous gang, she's left with only one option: becoming a covert operative for an underground organization. Volume 4 continues Markesha's first chaotic day on this new job. Her boss has been kidnapped by security forces, and she's the only one who can break him out. There's just a heavily guarded wall the size of a skyscraper in the way, and a nasty hurricane is bearing down on the city, no pressure.

"Volume 4 of Kamikaze is about Markesha coming into her own, gaining confidence, and the transition between who she was to who she will become" says lead writer Carrie Tupper. "This project lights a little candle in the dark for a lot of our readers, and a lot of our fans. I want to keep that candle burning."

"This book is a real culmination of all of our storytelling efforts," says Alan Tupper, CEO of Moving Ink Media. "It's something we've been working towards for the past ten years. This all started off as an exciting idea about a fledgling superheroine, and the first three books have been a wild adventure to get our heroine to where she needs to be. Book Four is the big payoff, and we know fans are going to love it."

The Kamikaze brand has seen a string of success ever since its public debut in 2014 as a weekly webcomic. After receiving the Glyph Award for Best Webcomic in 2015, the brand has gone on to independently publish three graphic novels, a spinoff comics anthology, and an award-winning animated short film. The film, Kamikaze: Trial by Fire, features voice talent from veteran actors such as Monica Rial and Dani Chambers, and won "Best Georgia Short" at the Georgia Film Festival.

After three previous fully funded and delivered crowdfunding projects, Moving Ink Media is excited to get Kamikaze Volume 4 into the hands of comic fans everywhere. Rewards for backers will include all published works, including their Short Circuits Anthology, and all graphic novels in both physical and digital formats. The campaign will also be the first time the third volume in the series Kamikaze: Before the Storm - Part 1 will be available through Kickstarter.

The campaign begins on Tuesday, July 22nd and will run until Thursday, August 21st.

The project goes live on the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/teamkamikaze/kamikaze-volume-4

Further information about the Kamikaze brand can be found at: http://kmkz.tv

Please use the hashtag #kamikazeKICK and/or #kamikazecomic when discussing this project.

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/kamikazecomic.bsky.social

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kamikazeanimated/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kamikazecomic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KamikazeAnimated

To schedule interviews with Moving Ink Media, contact D'Andrea Seabrook at [email protected].

About Moving Ink Media

Moving Ink Media is a media design and development studio for a global world. The company focuses on the creation of compelling stories with diverse characters and themes that resonate with under-served audiences through animation, comics, and other narrative media. Based in both Atlanta Georgia, and Brunswick, Maine the company has produced award-winning media properties that have won both critical and fan acclaim.

Media Contact

D'Andrea Seabrook, Moving Ink Media LLC, 1 4044302441, [email protected], movinginkmedia.com

Alan Tupper, Moving Ink Media LLC, 1 2075229454, [email protected], movinginkmedia.com

SOURCE Moving Ink Media LLC