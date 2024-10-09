Moving Testimony About the Author's Journey From Anger and Rage to Peace and Happiness

Xulon Press presents a personal memoir about overcoming anger and depression, an inspiring and relatable story for many.

VAN BUREN, Ind., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Faith A. Madison provides readers with much needed hope and inspiration in Anger Range Danger: With God's Help I Was Transformed Into a Peaceful Person ($20.49, paperback, 9781662894497; $31.49, hardcover, 9781662896569; $6.99, e-book, 9781662894503).

From being bullied as a child to becoming promiscuous, drinking and smoking pot in college, Madison's compelling story is a moving testimony of how she suffered more than half of her life with an extreme anger problem. While she thought she just had a bad temper was in actuality a serious anger problem along with depression. When she finally admitted to her issues, Madison turned to counseling for help. Her counselor, a Christian counselor, tested her to determine her anger level. As one can expect, her ranking was almost at the top of the scale. Thanks to many years of counseling, going back to Church, and finding a "home" at Hanfield Methodist Church in Marion, Indiana, Madison persevered the challenges until the healing finally started to take over. Her story from extreme anger to victorious peace is living proof that there is hope for everyone to overcome anything.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Madison said, "God put it on my heart to write about how I overcame anger and depression. Everyone can be peaceful and happy if you have God in your life."

Faith A. Madison was born and raised in a suburb of Boston, growing up in the 1960s and 1970s. After getting help, God continually nudged her to write about her journey from being an angry (full of rage) person to being a peaceful and happy person. While Madison doesn't know where the rest of her life will lead, she does know that God is with her. This is her first published book and will write another book if God instructs her to do so. Besides attending church and listening to Christian music, Madison also enjoys running and going to the gym.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Anger Range Danger: With God's Help I Was Transformed Into a Peaceful Person is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

