Moving Testimony of Apostle V.T. Williams Can Encourage Readers to Leave an Imprint on the World

This book is inspired by the fact that the Lord Jesus Christ is gracious to use those who have a humble heart and are willing to walk in the ways of the Kingdom, in order to accomplish God's powerful works in the earth.

According to Bishop Flowers, the life of Apostle V.T. Williams is a sign and a wonder, a jewel and great treasure, tucked away in a remote village of the Caribbean. The goal of sharing the apostle's story is for others to follow his example to shape history through their missions and ministries, whether from modernized or developing nations, stable or fractured families, impoverished or privileged circumstances. His life will inspire others to live out their destiny and purpose.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Bishop Flowers said, "This book is inspired by the fact that the Lord Jesus Christ is gracious to use those who have a humble heart and are willing to walk in the ways of the Kingdom, in order to accomplish God's powerful works in the earth."

Bishop Charles Flowers is originally from Troy, North Carolina. He married Janice, the love of his life in March 1981. He has 4 children and 9 grandchildren who lovingly call him "Pawpaw". He has been the Senior Pastor of Faith Outreach Center, Int'l. church since March 2001. He was ordained Bishop in March 2022 through the Fellowship of International Churches with Overseer Chief Prelate Bishop Wellington Boone. Bishop Flowers is a proud United States Veteran who served in the United States Air Force for 12 years and has a degree in Biblical Studies. He loves to spend time laughing and joking with his family. Bishop Flowers is an avid reader who gleans much wisdom and knowledge in order to "rightly divide" the current societal issues of our day.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Footprints of a Prophet: Living Out Your Purpose & Destiny is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

