Moving To Florida? South Florida's Oceanfront Bargain Towns Include Hollywood, Florida

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

Instead of a Boardwalk, Hollywood has a Broadwalk, and it is one of the best in the country. Similar to Coney Island and Venice Beach, the 2.5-mile Hollywood Broadwalk runs along the water with a unique variety of restaurants, beach shops and entertainment. Check out the latest bathing suits, buy a cool seashell, listen to a band at the Hollywood Beach Theatre, or grab a taxi and get lucky at the nearby Seminole Hollywood Casino. And especially, the big-wide beaches! The possibilities are almost unlimited.

Located between a stretch of Fort Lauderdale condos to the north and Miami Beach resorts to the south, Hollywood was developed in the 1920s by Joseph Young who wanted to create his own "Dream City in Florida." He called it Hollywood by the Sea, later shortened to Hollywood. By the 1960s, Hollywood had hundreds of reasonably priced hotel rooms attracting vacationers and snowbirds from the United States, Canada and Europe. The Hollywood Beach area also offers several luxury hotels, including the Diplomat Resort, Trump Hollywood, and Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort. In 2019, the Hollywood Hard Rock Hotel opened with its one-of-a-kind, guitar-shaped design and 465 music-themed rooms on 35 floors that glow a bright blue as night travelers fly into the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

While many of the older neighborhoods in South Florida have been transformed with trendy-and-updated or new construction, Hollywood still has quite a few older-interesting-and-affordable neighborhoods such as Hollywood Lakes where three-and-four-bedroom homes in good condition are readily available from the $700s and Emerald Hills where upscale-waterfront golf condos and townhomes are listed from the $400s. Just a few minutes to the ocean.

For more real estate news, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Media Contact

Terry Walsh, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-544-0526, [email protected], https://toptenrealestatedeals.com/

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com