MOXFIVE Acquires Minority Ownership Stake in modePUSH to Expand in-house DFIR Capabilities

"Expanding the relationship between MOXFIVE and modePUSH is another exciting step in our journey as we continue on our path to change the incident response industry for the better. modePUSH's differentiated approach to DFIR aligns with our vision and allows us to further improve the customer experience for incident response clients by helping them investigate and recover faster," said Mike Wager, CEO of MOXFIVE.

"In an era where cyber threats are evolving at an unprecedented pace and attackers are shifting to the cloud, the partnership between modePUSH and MOXFIVE is a convergence of expertise and technology poised to take on enterprise and cloud-native attacks. modePUSH's unique methodologies and MOXFIVE's innovative platform will not only improve outcomes for mutual clients, but will also influence the evolution of incident management," said Ben Harel, Co-Founder of modePUSH.

While threat actors have rapidly evolved their tactics, the approach and business model for incident response has remained largely the same. Ranked as the #1 security company on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, MOXFIVE has shown that its partner-powered platform approach to incident response delivers a superior client experience with efficiency and scalability that is unmatched by traditional professional services firms.

ABOUT MOXFIVE

MOXFIVE is a cybersecurity company helping organizations respond to incidents and minimize the risk of future attacks. Over the last decade, our team of experts has helped thousands of businesses respond to major incidents and saw firsthand that there needed to be a better way for organizations to get the technical expertise they need when they need it most. Through a combination of our technical experts and proprietary platform, we bring order to chaos and deliver a tailored incident response approach and resilience-minded path forward for clients of all sizes, faster and more efficiently.

ABOUT modePUSH

modePUSH is a cybersecurity company focused on end-to-end breach response from Digital Forensics to Restoration across enterprise and cloud environments. Our novel unified approach combines decades of deep expertise in cyber threat response with innovative technology to eradicate attackers and restore business operations at an unprecedented pace.

Media Contact

