MOXFIVE Acquires modePUSH to Strengthen Forensics Expertise and Deliver a Next-Generation Incident Response Experience

"Our work is all about trust—earning it quickly and maintaining it through every stage of a cyber incident," said Mike Wager, CEO of MOXFIVE. "modePUSH's team brings the kind of practical, experienced approach that aligns perfectly with how we serve clients and partners. By fully integrating their DFIR expertise into MOXFIVE, we're not just improving the response experience—we're making it easier to deliver data-driven insights on a larger scale. This level of insight is what's been holding our industry back and will ultimately raise the bar for everyone – security teams, privacy counsel, risk managers, and insurance providers."

Founded to reimagine incident response, modePUSH has grown rapidly by attracting seasoned veterans from across the industry with experience in enterprise forensics, malware analysis, and complex investigations—along with proven capability in navigating hybrid and cloud environments.

"We built modePUSH to challenge the status quo — not just to do things differently, but to do them smarter, faster, and with greater impact." said Ben Harel, Co-Founder of modePUSH. "Joining forces with MOXFIVE means doubling down on a mission we both share—now with greater scale, deeper expertise and the same uncompromising vision."

This move also strengthens the MOXFIVE Platform, which provides real-time visibility into investigation progress, stakeholder coordination, and remediation milestones. By combining expert-led response with a SaaS-first delivery model, MOXFIVE is setting a new standard for how organizations respond to cyber attacks, manage cyber resilience, and shape their long-term cybersecurity strategy.

"When clients are navigating a cybersecurity incident, they want clarity—not chaos," said Ryan Ikeler, Co-Founder of modePUSH. "Our integration with the MOXFIVE Platform allows us to deliver a smarter, more seamless experience—raising the standard for what clients, counsel, and insurance carriers can expect during an incident."

This acquisition builds on MOXFIVE's growth investment from Falfurrias Management Partners in August 2024, reinforcing the company's long-term strategy to expand technical capabilities and scale a SaaS platform-driven incident response across its ecosystem of partners and clients.

About MOXFIVE

MOXFIVE is a cybersecurity company helping organizations respond to incidents and minimize the risk of future attacks. Over the last decade, our team of experts has helped thousands of businesses respond to major incidents and saw firsthand that there needed to be a better way for organizations to get the technical expertise they need when they need it most. Through a combination of our technical experts and proprietary platform, we bring order to chaos and deliver a tailored incident response approach and resilience-minded path forward for clients of all sizes, faster and more efficiently.

About modePUSH

modePUSH is a cybersecurity company focused on end-to-end incident response from digital forensics to restoration across the enterprise and cloud environments. Our novel unified approach combines decades of deep expertise in cyber threat response with innovative technology to eradicate attackers and restore business operations at an unprecedented pace.

Media Contact

