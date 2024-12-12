MOXFIVE Hires Chris Brewer to Lead Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) Team

Chris's expertise in digital forensics and ransomware response allows us to take MOXFIVE to the next level and continue our mission to provide clients with a superior experience that is unmatched in the industry," said Mike Wager, MOXFIVE, CEO. Post this

"I joined MOXFIVE for its outstanding focus on speed, efficiency and optimization, and I'm thrilled to lead their DFIR practice and help drive impactful results for clients. This is a dream opportunity to be part of a company that excels in adaptability and client-focused solutions," said Chris Brewer.

MOXFIVE continues to deliver DFIR, Recovery & Restoration, Data Mining, and Resilience offerings through its MOXFIVE Platform. This scalable approach enables MOXFIVE to deliver a superior client experience by providing a consistent and streamlined incident response process resulting in a more efficient path to recovery than traditional incident response approaches can offer.

MOXFIVE is a cybersecurity company helping organizations respond to incidents and minimize the risk of future attacks. Over the last decade, our team of experts has helped thousands of businesses respond to major incidents and saw firsthand that there needed to be a better way for organizations to get the technical expertise they need when they need it most. Through a combination of our technical experts and proprietary platform, we bring order to chaos and deliver a tailored incident response approach and resilience-minded path forward for clients of all sizes, faster and more efficiently.

ReseAnne Sims, MOXFIVE, 1 832-741-7373, [email protected], www.moxfive.com

