MOXFIVE Hires Chris Brewer to Lead Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) Team

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOXFIVE, a cybersecurity company specializing in minimizing the impact of cyber-attacks through incident response and business resilience solutions, today announced Chris Brewer has joined the company as Managing Director of Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR). Brewer will lead MOXFIVE's DFIR practice during this significant phase of growth for MOXFIVE. Brewer joins MOXFIVE from Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 and is an experienced IT security instructor who has taught at the National Computer Forensics Institute, presented at multiple SANS events and served on the board of their Ransomware Summit, and has conducted training for various law enforcement and government agencies worldwide.
"Further advancing our DFIR capabilities is a critical part of MOXFIVE's continued growth plans as we continue to focus on streamlining incident response-related workstreams to allow clients to contain, investigate, and recover faster. With the increase and advancement of cybersecurity and eCrime related threats, Chris's expertise in digital forensics and ransomware response allows us to take MOXFIVE to the next level and continue our mission to provide clients with a superior experience that is unmatched in the industry," said Mike Wager, MOXFIVE, CEO.
"I joined MOXFIVE for its outstanding focus on speed, efficiency and optimization, and I'm thrilled to lead their DFIR practice and help drive impactful results for clients. This is a dream opportunity to be part of a company that excels in adaptability and client-focused solutions," said Chris Brewer.
MOXFIVE continues to deliver DFIR, Recovery & Restoration, Data Mining, and Resilience offerings through its MOXFIVE Platform. This scalable approach enables MOXFIVE to deliver a superior client experience by providing a consistent and streamlined incident response process resulting in a more efficient path to recovery than traditional incident response approaches can offer.
ABOUT MOXFIVE
MOXFIVE is a cybersecurity company helping organizations respond to incidents and minimize the risk of future attacks. Over the last decade, our team of experts has helped thousands of businesses respond to major incidents and saw firsthand that there needed to be a better way for organizations to get the technical expertise they need when they need it most. Through a combination of our technical experts and proprietary platform, we bring order to chaos and deliver a tailored incident response approach and resilience-minded path forward for clients of all sizes, faster and more efficiently.
