MOXFIVE Launches Agentic Forensics Platform for Digital Incident Response

"Speed used to come at the cost of rigor. That is no longer the case," said Mike Wager, CEO of MOXFIVE. "This platform dramatically reduces the time to investigate incidents while maintaining the precision our clients and their stakeholders depend on." Post this

Unlike solutions that rely on off-the-shelf integrations, MOXFIVE designed and developed the proprietary system to meet the demands of production forensic work, where investigations run for days, data is incomplete, and findings must hold up to scrutiny.

AI agents deployed through the platform continuously collect forensic artifacts, correlate activity across hosts, and construct incident timelines. Human experts review findings in real time, applying judgment to the complex, ambiguous questions that define every investigation.

"Speed used to come at the cost of rigor. That is no longer the case," said Mike Wager, CEO of MOXFIVE. "This platform dramatically reduces the time to investigate incidents while maintaining the precision our clients and their stakeholders depend on."

The launch comes as AI capabilities reshape the threat landscape. Anthropic recently disclosed the first documented AI-orchestrated cyber espionage campaign, in which attackers used agentic AI to perform up to 90% of a sophisticated intrusion with minimal human intervention. In response, Anthropic advised that "security teams experiment with applying AI for defense in areas like... incident response."

MOXFIVE's solution represents this "AI for defense" application: AI purpose-built for forensic investigation, operating under human oversight.

"Forensic investigations are inherently uncertain. Artifacts are missing, attacker intent must be inferred, and no two incidents are identical," said Ben Harel, CTO of MOXFIVE. "We are building infrastructure that reliably handles that complexity. Agents that don't fail mid-investigation. Findings that don't get lost. Context that stays coherent across days of analysis. That's what separates production systems from prototypes."

The platform operationalizes methodology refined across thousands of MOXFIVE investigations. Rather than wrapping AI around manual processes, the company rebuilt forensic workflows to leverage what AI does well: reasoning through incomplete data and surfacing the relevant evidence.

For clients, the result is greater predictability during high-stakes incidents: faster analysis, clearer timelines, and findings that hold up.

"Organizations in crisis need answers they can act on," said Ryan Ikeler, CRO of MOXFIVE. "This solution allows us to provide those answers in hours instead of days when timing matters most."

To learn more, visit www.moxfive.ai or contact us at [email protected]

Media Contact

ReseAnne Sims, MOXFIVE, 1 832-741-7373, [email protected], www.moxfive.com

SOURCE MOXFIVE