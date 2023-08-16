MOXFIVE Named as the Fastest-Growing Security Company on the Inc. 5000 List

"Appearing on the Inc. 5000 list is also validation that our Platform - designed to help companies respond to cyber-attacks at scale and establish more resilient IT environments - is the future of the industry," said MOXFIVE CEO & Founder, Mike Wager Tweet this

"Our overall and security industry rankings on the Inc. 5000 list are an acknowledgement of our team's determination and success in maintaining an unwavering commitment to changing an industry by obsessing over delivering a superior customer experience," said MOXFIVE CEO & Founder, Mike Wager. "Appearing on the Inc. 5000 list is also validation that our Platform - designed to help companies respond to cyber-attacks at scale and establish more resilient IT environments - is the future of the industry."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

The Inc. 5000 represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, is found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. Magazine, available on Tuesday, August 23.

To learn more about MOXFIVE, or to speak with a MOXFIVE technical advisor, please visit https://www.moxfive.com/contact

About MOXFIVE

MOXFIVE is a specialized technical advisory firm founded to help minimize the business impact of cyber-attacks. With deep roots in incident response and corporate IT, MOXFIVE strives to be the go-to technical resource for our clients. Whether responding to an attack or hardening their environment, the MOXFIVE Platform helps organizations of all types solve their most challenging technology-related problems by providing technical expertise at scale.

Media Contact

ReseAnne Sims, MOXFIVE, 1 832-741-7373, [email protected], www.moxfive.com

Doug Fraim, Guyer Group, 1 617-501-6376, [email protected]

SOURCE MOXFIVE