Moxie Announces Aesthetic Business Advisory Board and Scale Society Community to Shape the Next Era of Aesthetic Medicine

Aesthetic medicine is evolving fast: rapid consolidation, savvier consumers, and more aggressive competition are reshaping the industry. PE-backed rollups and national chains have capital, scale, and deep operational talent, giving them a major edge as they grow.

Meanwhile, most independent aesthetic practice owners are expert injectors, not business operators. They're navigating marketing, compliance, finances, hiring, and patient care—often alone and without formal training.

That's where Moxie comes in. By giving independent medspas access to enterprise-grade infrastructure, strategic coaching, and real-time business intelligence, Moxie helps them compete at the highest level—without losing their autonomy, identity, or time.

Today, over 600 practices rely on Moxie as their operational backbone, thanks to:

All-in-one infrastructure: EMR, online booking, CRM, payments, memberships, compliance alerts, financial dashboards, and marketing automation—all in one platform.

Aesthetic Medicine Focus: Every feature is designed specifically for aesthetic entrepreneurs and the patients they serve.

Dedicated Business Coaching and Personalized Support: Each practice is paired with a Practice Success Manager (PSM), a seasoned aesthetic operator offering 1:1 support, leadership coaching, and accountability.

Now, Moxie is going further by investing in the strategies, voices, and community that will shape what growth looks like in the next era of aesthetic medicine.

Building for the Next Era of Aesthetic Medicine

To shape what's next for aesthetic medicine entrepreneurship, Moxie has convened a council of the aesthetic world's top clinical and business minds.

The newly formed Aesthetic Business Advisory Board will guide Moxie's product strategy, leadership coaching, and educational roadmap—while sharing their own real-world growth strategies with the broader aesthetic community.

"With Moxie, I'm focused on turning strong leadership into sustainable growth—building culture-first systems, tightening execution, and optimizing results at every level of the practice," shared Allie McAllister, NP-C, a prominent specialist in aesthetic medicine and co-founder of CULT Aesthetics Clinics, CULT Aesthetics Conferences, and Squeeze Skin.

"Moxie represents a major, exciting shift in how practices run their business," said Dr. Alexander Rivkin, a facial aesthetic specialist and founder of Rivkin Aesthetics. "Leveraging the collective power of hundreds of individual practices, Moxie provides services and pricing that would be otherwise out of reach for the average aesthetic office. Joining Moxie instantly lifts a practice into the big leagues of aesthetics."

"The aesthetic industry is evolving rapidly, and joining the Aesthetic Business Advisory Board allows me to be part of that evolution in a meaningful way," added Dr. Gretchen Frieling, triple board-certified Dermatopathologist and owner of GFaceMD. "By working alongside Moxie and other thought leaders, I am excited to share my experiences and learnings with other aesthetic practice owners, raise overall business standards within aesthetics, and help shape the future of our industry."

Board members will advise on product strategy, educational content, and emerging market needs.

Fueling Growth Through Community: Introducing Scale Society

Building on the insights and leadership of the Advisory Board, Moxie has also launched Scale Society—a private community for ambitious aesthetic entrepreneurs and injectors to connect, collaborate, and grow.

Where clinical education ends, Scale Society begins—offering a mix of in-person and virtual opportunities designed to meet providers and practice owners where they are: intimate roundtables, expert-led workshops, peer networking events, behind-the-scenes playbooks from top operators, and direct access to Moxie's expert network and Advisory Board.

"Moxie is masterfully bridging clinical excellence with medspa entrepreneurship—giving providers the tools to innovate, grow responsibly, and prioritize patient safety," said David Weir, FNP. "I'm excited to help shape a stronger, smarter, and more connected aesthetic community."

With support from Moxie's underwriting and aesthetic business experts, the Advisory Board, and hundreds of high-performing peers, Scale Society is where the future of aesthetic entrepreneurship gets built.

Meet the Moxie Aesthetic Business Advisory Board

Erika Barry, MSN, NP-C: Also known as Injector Bunny; One of the top aesthetic injectors in the country, serving as an international trainer and speaker for industry leaders such as Galderma, Revance, and Evolus; Partner in two state-of-the-art medical aesthetic practices.





Olivia Salmen, NP-C: Board-certified plastic surgical nurse practitioner, international trainer, speaker, KOL, and social media educator with over 10+ years in aesthetics; One of only 350 certified plastic surgical nurses in the United States and one of only 14 in the state of Tennessee.





Dr. Alexander Rivkin: Founder of Rivkin Aesthetics and pioneer of the Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty; Columbia and Yale-trained; author of numerous publications and principal investigator on multiple FDA/NIH trials.





Dr. Gretchen Frieling ("Dr. G"), MD: Internationally recognized, Harvard-trained, triple board-certified Dermatopathologist; Founder of GFaceMD, a multimillion dollar, multi-location, medical aesthetic practice with locations in the Boston area.





Allie McAllister, NP-C: Prominent specialist in aesthetic medicine and co-founder of CULT Aesthetics, CULT Aesthetics Conferences, and Squeeze Skin; Recognized as Top 100 Injector for three consecutive years; National Galderma trainer.





Jonathan LeSuer, FNP-C: Board-certified nurse practitioner and founder of Tox & Pout Aesthetics; Known for evidence-based, patient-centered aesthetic care; Trainer and speaker for Allergan and Ariessence PDGF+; Cohost of Fill Me In podcast





Dr. David Saadat: World-renowned, triple board-certified facial plastic surgeon and CEO of Beverly Hills Aesthetic Surgical Institute; Affiliated with top medical schools in CA, he's often called upon to lecture on the latest surgical and non-surgical techniques.





Limor Weinberg, NP: Board-certified nurse practitioner and master in aesthetics; Founder of The Clinic USA, a boutique-style training academy for aesthetic providers; Named Top 100 Injector for six years; Known for her signature 'Lip Mapping' technique.





David Weir: Combines experience in beauty, skincare, education, an artful eye for aesthetics, and an advanced practice education to educate clients on aging prevention and restoration; Avid clinical investigator for the FDA.





Libby Dysart: One of the most successful social media strategists and brand managers in aesthetics; Worked alongside Erika Barry to cultivate the Injector Bunny brand; Co-founder of D.C.-based aesthetics practice.





Brittany Bureski: Founder of The B Aesthetic Business Advisory; Aesthetic business strategist with 10+ years of experience in sales, practice development, and leadership within the dermatology and aesthetics space.

Together, the Advisory Board and Scale Society represent Moxie's ongoing investment in the long-term success of aesthetic entrepreneurs—ensuring that every injector, owner, and operator has access not just to powerful tools, but to the insights, mentorship, and strategic advantage needed to thrive.

About Moxie

Moxie is the all-in-one growth and operating engine for aesthetic practices. Built for ambitious entrepreneurs, the platform combines intuitive software, automated compliance alerts, high-converting marketing, expert coaching, and exclusive pricing on injectables, fillers, skincare, and more.

Hundreds of top-performing medspas trust Moxie to scale with clarity and confidence—unlocking growth, boosting retention, and staying ahead in a dynamic market.

Whether you're a solo injector or scaling across multiple locations, Moxie delivers independence—with scale.

Learn more atwww.joinmoxie.com

