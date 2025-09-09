Moxie Labs Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

"This recognition reflects our team's dedication and our clients' trust," said Justin Mathews, Founder and CEO of Moxie Labs. "Being named to the Inc. 5000 again shows that our approach works, and we're just getting started." Post this

"This recognition reflects our team's dedication and our clients' trust," said Justin Mathews, Founder and CEO of Moxie Labs. "From day one, our mission has been to challenge the status quo of agency-client relationships. We believe that true growth happens when agencies act as extensions of their clients' teams. Being named to the Inc. 5000 again validates that our model works, and we're just getting started."

The Inc. 5000 list, produced annually by Inc. magazine, provides a data-driven snapshot of the nation's most successful independent businesses. Previous honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, and Patagonia. The 2025 Inc. 5000 companies showcase how resilient, creative, and determined entrepreneurs can thrive even amid shifting markets and ongoing challenges.

Moxie's growth has been powered by both its team and its culture. The company has cultivated an environment that values curiosity, transparency, and partnership, leading to long-term client relationships and recognition across the industry. In addition to the Inc. 5000, Moxie has received honors from The Webby Awards, ADDY Awards, MM&M Awards, and The Netty Awards. The agency has also been named a Great Place to Work and one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces.

About Moxie Labs – Moxie Labs is an award-winning digital agency that redefines the agency–client relationship to meet the speed and demands of today's business environment. The company's expertise spans digital strategy, creative development, and performance optimization, helping brands move from ideation through execution with agility and precision. In addition to its Inc. 5000 recognition, Moxie Labs has received numerous other honors, including The Webby Awards, ADDY Awards, MM&M Awards, and The Netty Awards, as well as being named a Great Place to Work and one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces.

For the full list of 2025 Inc. 5000 honorees, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit Inc.com.

To learn more about Moxie Labs and its work, visit Moxielabs.co.

Media Contact

Ben Boone, Moxie Labs, 1 7072170699, [email protected], moxielabs.co

SOURCE Moxie Labs