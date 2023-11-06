Moxxy Helps Alexandra Foods with National Retail Expansion

Leveraging 28 Years of Regional Success in Chicagoland Area, Specialty Food Manufacturer Piques Interest of Major Retail Grocery Chains Seeking to expand their retail footprint beyond markets in the Chicagoland area into major retail chains throughout the Northeast U.S. and Canada, Alexandra Foods Company—manufacturer of the popular Alexandra's pierogi, blintzes, and other specialty Eastern European foods—turned to Moxxy Marketing.

MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seeking to expand their retail footprint beyond markets in the Chicagoland area into major retail chains throughout the Northeast U.S. and Canada, Alexandra Foods Company—manufacturer of the popular Alexandra's pierogi, blintzes, and other specialty Eastern European foods—turned to Moxxy Marketing.

Moxxy helped Alexandra develop and execute a retail expansion strategy, including creating new sales materials, truck wrap, and their first-ever tradeshow appearance at the NY Fancy Food Show.

"We are incredibly impressed by the response we received at our inaugural trade show. Moxxy's designs and materials for this event perfectly presented our line of Eastern European foods, highlighting the appetite appeal, wide range of flavors, and eye-catching packaging. We were able to schedule meetings with over a dozen major retailers. We couldn't be more excited about the opportunities to deliver our authentic Eastern European products to more consumers around the country," said Rich Berry, President and CEO of Alexandra Foods.

Alexandra hired Moxxy to spotlight its distinct brand through a creative booth design showcasing their extensive line of pierogi, blitzes and dumplings. The backlit exhibit, combined with display cases highlighting their many SKUs, and cooking stations to facilitate sampling allowed retail buyers to experience Alexandra's delicious products. A brochure and other sales materials were also created to reinforce and expand on the value to retailers and present Alexandra as a beneficial retail supplier.

"Our design strategy was informed by the founder's rich heritage, small-batch production of quality specialty products, and their expansion goals," shared Leanne Salandro, Director of Marketing for Moxxy. "We focused on strong visual elements to highlight appetite appeal and messaging that would resonate with retail buyers."

To see more examples of Moxxy's stand-out tradeshow, marketing and packaging work, visit getmoxxy.com/portfolio. For more information about Alexandra Foods' products or to place an order, contact [email protected].

About Moxxy Marketing:

Moxxy is a full-service marketing agency providing brand development, packaging design, website design, marketing strategy and planning, research, advertising, graphic design, and publicity for agriculture, food and AgriFoodTech companies. For more info, visit getmoxxy.com or find them on social media at instagram.com/moxxymarketing and linkedin.com/company/moxxy-marketing.

About Alexandra Foods:

Alexandra Foods was founded in 1992 by Mark and Alexandra Dembicki. Located in the Portage Park area of Chicago, Illinois, the company has produced a wide variety of frozen Eastern European specialties in the same location for over 30 years. Pierogi, Uszka, Pyzy, Kopytka, and Blintzes are all produced using authentic recipes and the highest quality ingredients. More information can be found at alexandrapierogi.com.

Media Contact

Leanne Salandro, Moxxy Marketing, 1 831-975-5002, [email protected], Moxxy Marketing

SOURCE Moxxy Marketing