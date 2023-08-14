Mozzamini Pearls, Wasabi by Cheese Bits Clinches Silver at the American Cheese Society Judging and Competition 2023

"We are thrilled to win a silver medal at the American Cheese Society Judging and Competition," said Stefen Choy, CEO of Cheese Bits. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team." Tweet this

Mozzamini Pearls, Wasabi captivated the judges and stood out among its peers, securing the Silver Medal in the International Style with Flavor Added - All Milks category. Crafted with the finest ingredients and a dedication to culinary craftsmanship, Mozzamini Pearls, Wasabi delivers an unforgettable sensory experience that balances the creamy richness of mozzarella with the delightful kick of wasabi, creating a harmonious fusion of flavors that appeals to cheese connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike.

"We are thrilled to win a silver medal at the American Cheese Society Judging and Competition," said Stefen Choy, CEO of Cheese Bits. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are committed to bringing convenience to the premium cheese category, and we are always looking for new ways to innovate. We are proud to be a part of the American cheesemaking community, and we look forward to continuing to create delicious and innovative cheese snacks."

Cheese Bits continues to redefine the art of cheese-making, creating distinctive flavors that elevate culinary experiences and delight palates around the world. Mozzamini Pearls, Wasabi's Silver Medal win adds to the brand's growing list of accolades, cementing its position as a leader in the industry.

For more information about Cheese Bits and its award-winning products, please visit https://cheese-bits.com.

About Cheese Bits:

Cheese Bits Brand is a renowned name in the world of artisanal cheeses, celebrated for its commitment to crafting exceptional dairy creations that tantalize taste buds and ignite culinary imagination. With a portfolio of innovative flavors and an unwavering dedication to quality, Cheese Bits continues to captivate cheese lovers and industry experts alike.

Stefen Choy, Cheese Bits, 1 209-202-3501, [email protected], https://cheese-bits.com/

