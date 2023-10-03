MP Biomedicals Announces Investment in a Biotechnology Campus in Solon, Ohio

"We are focusing on the investment into the future needs of our customers." Tweet this

Aaron Benz, Director of Operations, added "This will be a unique facility in that the production area is designed to be agile and pivot to changing manufacturing schemes due to market needs while remaining under strict controls. It will house our current chemical, reagent, and media manufacturing operations from our custom services, but will also support further expansion of our capabilities to include precision packaging of sensitive powdered biochemicals and the latest cell culture media capabilities."

This new facility will include state of the art aseptic powder manufacturing suites, aseptic automated liquid manufacturing suites, aseptic and modular semi-automated liquid manufacturing suites, in-line automated filling manufacturing suites, and cell culture media production manufacturing suites. The facility will be registered with the US FDA and operate within a Quality Management System (QMS) certified to ISO13485:2016 and compliant with 21 CFR 210, 211, and 820. This will position MP Biomedicals to better support the current and future needs of the ever-evolving life science industry, its life science manufacturing customers, and will provide a seamless experience from research and development through commercialization that ensures access to the quality products, services, and expertise expected from MP Biomedicals.

To learn more about MP Biomedicals, the industries it serves, or to learn more about this new facility and how to benefit from it, please contact MP Biomedicals at [email protected], 800.854.0530, or chat via the website at www.mpbio.com/us.

MP Biomedicals is a global life science company with headquarters in California and regional offices across the globe. The company fuels research, development, and commercialization to advance life sciences that improve the human condition. Over the past 50 years, they have provided high quality products and expert services to assist their customers in making breakthrough discoveries and achieving scientific excellence.

Media Contact

Aaron Schieving, MP Biomedicals, 1 440.561.7069, [email protected], https://www.mpbio.com/us

SOURCE MP Biomedicals