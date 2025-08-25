MPC Container Ships Expands Partnership with ShipIn Systems, Standardizing FleetVision Across it's Fleet

"By equipping our vessels with FleetVision™, we're taking a significant step forward in protecting our seafarers," said Christian Rychly, COO , MPC Container Ships. Post this

FleetVision™—ShipIn's AI-powered visual analytics platform—delivers real-time visibility into shipboard operations, enabling proactive risk management, early hazard detection, and seamless ship-to-shore collaboration.

"At MPC Container Ships, we believe in empowering our captains and crew with the tools they need to operate safely, confidently, and efficiently at sea," said Christian Rychly, COO , MPC Container Ships. "We are deeply committed to fostering a culture of safety and operational excellence across our fleet. By equipping our vessels with FleetVision™, we're taking a significant step forward in protecting our seafarers. This tool provides us with real-time insights that allow for quicker responses and better decision-making—ensuring safer, more secure voyages for every crew member."

"MPC Container Ships continues to lead by example in embracing smart technology to enhance fleet safety and performance," said Osher Perry, CEO of ShipIn Systems. "The extended deployment of FleetVision reflects their deep commitment to protecting crews and optimizing operations through greater transparency and data-driven decision-making. We're proud to be their partner on this journey and excited to support their continued growth and innovation at sea."

At ShipIn Systems, we're honored to continue our collaboration with MPCC, supporting their mission to lead with transparency, technology, and trust.

ShipIn Systems is a leading provider of AI-powered CCTV, empowering the global maritime industry with AI-driven insights that enhance safety, efficiency, and operational transparency. Leveraging advanced computer vision and machine learning, FleetVision™ transforms onboard video streams into real-time analytics and proactive alerts. With this platform, shipowners, managers, and crews streamline operations and bolster crew safety, reducing losses by 40% and increasing efficiency by 8%. Creating a digital bridge between ship and shore, ShipIn provides objective insights into navigation, security, safety and MARPOL compliance, and more. With all monitoring rolling up to an analytics dashboard, the platform makes it easy to benchmark performance, perform remote audits, and improve the operational ROI of your entire fleet.

