MPCH Joins The Canton Network in the Launch of its Global Synchronizer to Enhance Blockchain Interoperability and Security

We are thrilled to join the Canton Network's Global Synchronizer and Super Validator program. We recognize the transformative potential of the Canton Network in bridging the gap between privacy and interoperability within the institutional, blockchain ecosystem. Post this

Miles Parry, MPCH CEO, shared "We are thrilled to join the Canton Network's Global Synchronizer and Super Validator program. We recognize the transformative potential of the Canton Network in bridging the gap between privacy and interoperability within the institutional, blockchain ecosystem. As an infrastructure provider, this initiative not only aligns with our commitment to innovation but also enhances our ability to provide secure, efficient, and regulatory-compliant solutions to our clients."

"We've taken a long-term strategic view on what was needed to enable truly synchronized global capital markets, and today marks a huge milestone," said Yuval Rooz, CEO and Co-Founder of Digital Asset. "After testing the infrastructure for over a year and launching it in collaboration with industry-leading firms like MPCH, the Canton Network now has an industry-run connectivity backbone that benefits all participants, and provides transparent governance and incentives to support its growth."

The Global Synchronizer is the first decentralized infrastructure for the Canton Network. To facilitate transparent and fair governance of the Global Synchronizer, the Linux Foundation has added the Global Synchronizer Foundation (GSF) as an official project. MPCH is also joining the GSF as a member to participate and collaborate in the ecosystem. Digital Asset, the original creators of the Canton blockchain protocol, has also open-sourced the core technology for decentralized Canton synchronization domains, maintained as Splice, a Hyperledger Lab. This makes the same core code implemented by the Global Synchronizer and Canton Coin openly available to other organizations to develop decentralized Canton synchronization infrastructure.

MPCH provides cryogenic cold storage integrated with ultra-secure, in-house developed Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities (SCIFs), customized Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) based on zero-trust and zero-knowledge architectures, and unique Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology for secure authentication and sharing.

To learn more, please visit the MPCH Website.

For media inquiries, please contact Phil LeRoy at (310) 260-7901 or Phil(at)MelrosePR(dot)com.

About MPCH

MPCH specializes in cutting-edge cryptographic storage solutions designed to provide maximum security for enterprises' most sensitive digital assets, including private keys, secrets and private data. Our approach integrates multiple layers of both physical and cyber defenses to establish fortified security measures based on zero-trust and zero-knowledge principles. Our comprehensive approach future-proofs digital infrastructure against current and emerging threats, including those posed by advancements in AI and quantum computing technology.

Our services include cryogenic cold storage integrated with our ultra-secure, in-house developed Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities (SCIFs), customized Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) based on zero-trust and zero-knowledge architectures, and our unique Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology for secure authentication and sharing. This blend of stringent physical security and leading-edge cryptography forms a 'Fort Knox' for protecting digital assets, corporate keys, data-intensive computations, and network infrastructure.

About the Canton Network

The Canton Network is the financial industry's first and only public chain that can achieve on-chain privacy, control, and interoperability, making it the most suitable network for institutional assets. The Network launched for testing with the participation of a group of leading financial institutions, infrastructure providers, technology firms, and consultants in August 2023. Initially built upon Digital Asset's technology, the Network's controls, governance, and app development have been open-sourced and decentralized to be managed by all participants, with the goal of fostering greater innovation and Network utility. The Canton Network's design overcomes the shortfalls of existing blockchain networks by enabling previously siloed systems in finance to become interoperable and synchronized in ways that had been impossible before. Offering the privacy and controls required for highly regulated organizations, the Canton Network creates a safe environment in which assets, data, and cash can move freely across applications in real time, unlocking new efficiencies and powering innovation.

Media Contact

Phil LeRoy, Melrose PR, (310) 260-7901, [email protected], https://www.mpch.com/

SOURCE MPCH